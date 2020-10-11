The Voice coach Guy Sebastian has announced that he’s planning to tour in late 2021 in support of his new album, T.R.U.T.H..

Sebastian revealed the exciting news on his Instagram. “Finally, FINALLY, FINALLLLY!! I am pumped to announce I’ll be hitting the road in November & December 2021 for my T.R.U.T.H. Tour!

It feels like too long since we’ve been able to play live and I can’t wait to showcase songs from my new album across Australia’s major capital cities and regional areas. I hope you can all join the party! Tickets on sale Friday 16th October at 2pm (local times).”

He also stated that $1 (plus GST) per ticket sold will be donated to The Sebastian Foundation, the foundation that he runs with his wife and focuses on adolescent mental health.

It will be Sebastian’s first tour since 2019’s ‘Ridin’ With You’ tour. His new tour will take in 12 spots around Australia, starting in Newcastle on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. It will close in Townsville on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021.

T.R.U.T.H. is his ninth studio album which he first announced back in July.”I wanted to create something that was about my life, the things that I’ve been through and my truths. […] More than anything I’ve learned the importance of having the right team around you, and what great things can be achieved when you do,” Sebastian said then.

T.R.U.T.H. is scheduled for release this Friday, October 16th. ‘If He Won’t’ was previously released on 11th September, the same day the album became available for pre-order as the album’s first promotional single.

Find out more about the tour and pre-order tickets from Ticketek.

Guy Sebastian ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ Tour

Thursday, November 4th, 2021

Newcastle, NSW

Friday, November 5th, 2021

Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Gold Coast, QLD

Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

Wollongong, NSW

Friday, November 12th, 2021

Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 17th, 2021

Bendigo, VIC

Friday, November 19th, 2021

Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 22nd, 2021

Hobart, TAS

Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

Hindmarsh, SA

Friday, November 26th, 2021

Perth, WA

Tuesday, November 30th, 2021

Cairns, QLD

Wednesday, December 1st, 2021

Townsville, QLD

Check out ‘If He Won’t’ by Guy Sebastian: