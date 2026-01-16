GWAR have covered Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” for A.V. Undercover, and it is an absolute showstopper.

Blöthar the Berserker, (aka Mike Bishop) eases in to the song as best he can, before the band soon amp up the stakes. When the frontman hits the chorus, belting out, “God, what have you done? You’re a pink pony girl And you dance at the club” – it’s a sight, and sound, to behold.

“‘Pink Pony Club’ is about embracing exile from a boring, shitty world and remaking yourself into whatever you want—be who you are, be who you aren’t, piss people off, we don’t care!” the thrash metal band said in a statement.

Per Rolling Stone, this isn’t the first time the intergalatic headbangers have rolled through for A.V. Undercover, the A.V. Club’s live music web series where artists perform covers of songs chosen from a pre-selected list.

Check out their cover below.

In 2015, GWAR delivered a raging interpretation of Cyndi Lauper’s “She Bop”, and later kicked off the show’s return in 2024 with a cover of Ryan Gosling’s Barbie power ballad, “I’m Just Ken.”

GWAR were recently in Australia for Good Things festival, appearing on a lineup with Weezer, Tool, Garbage, All Time Low, Machine Head, and more. It marked their first time Down Under in 11 years, where they appeared with a gore-soaked vengeance.

In a positive 3.5-star review, Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote of their festival set: “The group’s theatrics remain as gleefully grotesque as ever: monsters twerking, showers of ‘blood’ covering the audience, a carnivorous dinosaur puppet. And what good would a GWAR show be without a puppet decapitation? Last time around, they wheeled out an effigy of then-PM Tony Abbott. This year, Donald Trump had the ignominy of being slaughtered to the tune of ‘El Presidente’.”