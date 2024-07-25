As the world gets ready for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak have dropped a collaboration titled “Hello World” that well and truly fires up the Olympic spirit.

The track, available on all major streaming platforms, comes with a YouTube video that was first teased on the official Olympics Instagram on 25th July. The snippet featured a behind-the-scenes look at the musical icons shooting the Olympic-themed music video, set to “Hello World”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

Released just hours before the Opening Ceremony, “Hello World” is the result of a star-studded collab that includes OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder on songwriting and production duties. It’s a far cry from the usual pomp and circumstance of Olympic anthems, instead offering a fresh, contemporary sound that’s more likely to get crowds moving than standing at attention.

“‘Hello World’ brings together three uniquely different and distinct voices from the world of music to connect people and illustrate the power of uniting in the celebration of sports and music,” a spokesperson for the project stated.

For Stefani, it’s a return to the global stage that solidified her status as a pop queen. From her No Doubt days to her solo career, she’s no stranger to gold-standard performances. Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak brings his signature groove and eight Grammy Awards to the table, ensuring “Hello World” has enough funk to power an Olympic village.

And for those keeping score, the Paris Olympic Games run 26th July to 11th August (though several competitions are underway, including soccer and rugby sevens). The Paralympic Games follow 28th August to 8th September.

Check out Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak’s official Olympics song “Hello World” below.