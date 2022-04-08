In an unexpected crossover, Gwen Stefani revealed that she auditioned for Angelina Jolie’s role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer played a game called Burning Question. The game features on the show regularly and it consists of Ellen asking guests salacious questions that they must answer.

Midway through the segment, Stefani was asked by Ellen if there was a movie role that the audience would be surprised to learn she auditioned for.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Angelina beat me,” she answered, to which Ellen replied: “Wow, that could have gone a whole different way. Talk about Sliding Doors.”

While Stefani is best known for her musical career, the singer has actually dabbled in acting before. She played Jean Harlow in The Aviator (2004) and voiced DJ Suki in the animated movie Trolls.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith went on to be a very memorable movie with Stefani. However, the success of the movie was largely outshone by the scandal that happened behind the scenes. Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie met on set of the movie, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt and Jolie pursued their new relationship, and Pitt separated from Aniston in January 2005. The new couple went on to marry in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2016. They have six kids together.

On a brighter note, Stefani is also married – albeit happily – to Blake Shelton. The couple started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on the US iteration of The Voice when they were both newly single.

Shelton and Stefani wed in a small ceremony that was held at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in July of last year.

“It was like the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate, it was so exactly what it needed to be. And not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun and I’m so into it and I feel very blessed,” she told Ellen on a different appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

