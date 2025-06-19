Haim revealed all about their love of Australia in a new interview.

Ahead of the release of their new album, I Quit, this Friday (June 20th), the US rock trio sat down with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, but Australia, just as much as the record, was on their mind.

Alana revealed that one of her classic pre-drink anthems was “Do the Whirlwind” by Aussie indie pop band Architecture in Helsinki. “Honestly, it was all night,” she said. “That was such a specific moment in time where it was like there’s that thing where it’s like a song comes on, you’re like, ‘I got to get on the jam,’ for me and my friends… that was ‘Do the Whirlwind’ and we would just dance and be so happy.”

The visual treatment for album standout “Relationships” was inspired by that viral paparazzi photo of Nicole Kidman walking away from her lawyer’s office post-divorce from Tom Cruise — beaming, relieved, and free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband)

“We also love Nicole Kidman,” Alana said. “Just for when we were finishing up ‘Relationships’, the wide array of emotions that she is conveying in those photos fit the song so well. We were like, ‘Wait, every emotion she’s going through is an emotion that we’re trying to convey in the song.'”

“I think Nicole is the epitome of I Quit energy,” Danielle added.

“She has I Quit energy,” Este confirmed. “Specifically in those photos.”

Haim also reflected on their love of Laneway in the interview, with Alana saying, “Every time we’ve played Laneway, it’s been the best time… You become such a family with all the bands that are on the bill.”

Este agreed: “Some of the best shows I think we’ve done were on Laneway.”

While Haim don’t have any upcoming tour dates Down Under, expect them to return to these shores soon.

“I always get so much FOMO when I see people playing Laneway,” Alana told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “I was like, ‘Wait, we should be there. You want to play in Australia? We should be there.'”

And they just might be. “We’re ready to come back,” she added. “Please. We only need one person to say come back — and you’re that person.”

Haim’s I Quit is out now via Polydor Records.