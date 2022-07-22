HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage.

Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.

“I haven’t been on stage in a very long time,” Swift told the crowd when she came onstage. “It’s nice…it’s nice, it’s very nice (to be back). When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, I’m going to have to see that. And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that.”

She continued: “So we had a thought. If we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest you have sung all night – which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly – extraordinary work.”

HAIM and Swift have been working together for several years now, stretching back to the group supporting the singer-songwriter on her ‘1989’ world tour in 2015. HAIM also featured on ‘No Body, No Crime’, a song on Swift’s 2020 album evermore.

HAIM’s London show was part of their ‘One More Harm’ U.K. tour, which has also taken in dates in Glasgow, Manchester, and Nottingham. You can check out lots of fan footage of HAIM and Swift together below.

Both HAIM and Swift have recently released new music. The Los Angeles group shared the standalone song ‘Lost Track’ earlier this year, which came accompanied by a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (who notably directed Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza). Last month, Swift released ‘Carolina’, a song written specifically for the new film, Where the Crawdads Sing.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

HAIM AND TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING TOGETHER IM SHAKING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/84XxEisIJ7 — fab 🚀 (@repnostalgia) July 21, 2022