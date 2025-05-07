Halsey is about to drop a track with one of her musical idols.

On Tuesday (May 6th), the singer-songwriter revealed that her new single, “Hand That Feeds”, from the upcoming film Ballerina, will be released in just a few days. What makes it even more special? The song features Amy Lee, the iconic voice behind Evanescence.

In a joint Instagram post, Halsey and the goth rock legend kept things straightforward, sharing a striking promo image of the two holding hands on stage, both dressed in black. The caption read, “HAND THAT FEEDS. A song by Halsey & Amy Lee – Out May 9th for @BallerinaMovie @lionsgate.”

To tease fans, Halsey also shared a brief snippet of the song via text. In the short clip, Halsey and Lee harmonise over a haunting piano and a chilling siren-like drone, singing, “Too late ’cause you know you can’t turn around and bite the hand that feeds.”

“I really hope I see some of you guys on the ‘For My Last Trick’ tour,” Halsey added. The artist will be hitting the road in support of their 2024 album The Great Impersonator starting May 10th. “Here is something to hold you over … (the answer is yes, I am freaking out about it).”

The collaboration holds a special place for Halsey, a lifelong fan of Evanescence. In 2024, while promoting The Great Impersonator, Halsey paid tribute to their musical heroes by dressing up as 18 of them — including Lee. They recreated the iconic Fallen album cover and, in an October Instagram post, called the “My Immortal” singer their “OG dark rock queen.”

Halsey even shared a childhood photo wearing an Evanescence tee, commenting, “I wore that shirt into the ground.”

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, is set to hit Australian cinemas on June 5th. For Halsey and Lee, this marks Halsey’s first release since February’s “Safeword”, and Evanescence’s first since March’s “Afterlife”, which was featured in Netflix’s Devil May Cry.

Meanwhile, Australian indie pop duo Royel Otis have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Halsey’s upcoming US tour. The Sydney-based duo, made up of Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, will join Halsey for shows in Ontario, Michigan, and Ohio in June.