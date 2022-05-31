Capitol Records says Halsey’s new single is coming next week, a week after the singer claimed the label was blocking it unless it went viral.

A week after Halsey called out Capitol Records for blocking the release of one of their songs unless it went viral on Tiktok, the label has confirmed that the track – titled ‘So Good’ – will drop next week.

In a statement released on Twitter earlier today, Capitol Records committed to the release of the single.

“@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022.” the label tweeted. Said tweet also contained an image describing the vision of the company.

“We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.” the image read.

– @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of "So Good" on June 9th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DKBrtRUCpk — Capitol Music (@capitolmusic) May 31, 2022

Shortly after, Halsey also tweeted out a short statement and confirmed that the track will also come with a music video.

“I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers.” they said.

Last week, one of Halsey’s Tiktoks went viral after they claimed that their label would not release a track unless they were sure it could go viral, or could engineer a situation where it would. Halsey’s Tiktok caught traction among a wave of other artists claiming similar things.

Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said “wow the tiktok is going really strong!” I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said “we’ll see!” 🙃 tell me again how I’m making this up. — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

In a tweet posted later, Halsey claimed (sarcastically) that despite the performance of that Tiktok, the label still wouldn’t agree.

“Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said “wow the tiktok is going really strong!” I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said “we’ll see!” tell me again how I’m making this up.” they said.

They also claimed that while this was the first time a release had been explicitly blocked, other releases had suffered in similar ways.

“never been stopped from release like this. It almost happened with ‘Nightmare.’ But they blocked 3am as a single as well and the manic era got cut short.” they said.

Halsey’s claims – and their staunch defence of their stance on social media – sparked an online conversation about artists being made to focus on virality rather than substance.

Even Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda weighed in, saying: “Every artist I talk to right now has this feeling. They say they’re spending way too much time making little videos to support their careers, but wish they could spend more time making and playing music.”

“How is a young artist expected to put in enough time to get great at their craft when they need to feed all these content channels?” he said. “The time they spent generating mind numbing “content” might have been at the expense of the best song they never wrote.”

