With their epic double album coming next month, Canberra’s Hands Like Houses are doing three special launch shows on the east coast, complete with screenings of a documentary.

The band will celebrate new record ‘A T M O S P H E R I C S’ with events in intimate venues in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne. They’ll include exclusive early screenings of the album’s accompanying documentary, a Q+A with the band and stripped-back acoustic performances of tracks from the album.

‘A T M O S P H E R I C S’ has 16 tracks and is made up of 4 ‘volumes’ across the double album – Tropo(sphere), Strato(sphere), Meso(sphere) and Thermo(sphere). It’s their first album with new frontman Josh Raven, and their first since 2018’s ‘Anon’. The band gave us the first taste of the record with the release of first single ‘Fatally Fractured’ earlier this month.

“We are so excited to put together some intimate launch events for our new album,” the band said.

“We have never given much of a look inside our process of making a record, so we’ll be screening a first cut of a documentary we made while recording the album. We have also always loved re-imaging our songs, and can’t wait to strip them back and share some more intimate stories about the process and where we are at.”

Tickets for the three special launch events are on sale now. Hands Like Houses are also gearing up to tour as supports for The Butterfly Effect on their huge 25-date regional tour, which kicks off in Cairns next Thursday January 30th.

‘A T M O S P H E R I C S’ will be released on Friday, February 14th through Civilians.

Hands Like Houses – A T M O S P H E R I C S Album Launch Parties

Tickets on sale now through the band’s website.

Sydney: Crowbar – Friday, February 15th (12pm)

Canberra: Fun Time Pony – Monday, February 17th (7pm)

Melbourne: Stay Gold – Tuesday, February 18th (7pm)