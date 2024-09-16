Aussie rockers The Butterfly Effect are gearing up for a massive regional tour in 2025 to celebrate 21 years of their debut album Begins Here.

Following a successful 2024 national tour, the band will play 25 regional dates across Australia from late January to March. They’ll perform Begins Here in full along with other hits.

Drummer Ben Hall shares, “For this tour, we basically threw it open to the fans to tell us where they wanted us to play!. We put most of the suggestions into a voting form, the punters voted, and from there, we made the final cut. Some towns had a massive amount of interest, but unfortunately, finding a venue proved too difficult this time around. Next time, we might just bring a stage on the back of a truck!”

The tour kicks off on Thursday, January 30th, in Cairns and will visit Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, Caloundra, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour, Gosford, Wollongong, Penrith, Dee Why, Albury, Torquay, Ferntree Gully, Frankston, Margaret River, Bunbury, Fremantle, Joondalup, Castlemaine, Mildura, Mount Gambier, Pooraka, and wraps up in Darwin on Friday, March 14th.

Tickets for the ’21 Years of Begins Here’ regional tour are available now from thebutterflyeffectband.com.au.

Released in 2003, Begins Here quickly made an impact, reaching #23 on the ARIA Charts, topping the independent charts, and earning gold certification in 2006. Featuring standout singles like “Crave,” “Beautiful Mine,” “Always,” and “One Second of Insanity” – which ranked #99 and #68 on triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2004 – Begins Here laid the groundwork for The Butterfly Effect’s global success, leading to international tours and major festival spots.

After celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary with a national tour earlier this year, the band is excited to bring the festivities to regional Australia in 2025. Joining them on the tour are Canberra rockers Hands Like Houses.

Vocalist Clint Boge reflects, “It feels amazing to still be doing what we love and to be celebrating 21 years of our first album is very humbling. I never envisioned having a career spanning three decades, but I am very grateful and eternally thankful to the fans, friends and people who have helped along the way and made it possible.”

Thursday, January 30th

Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD | 18+

Friday, January 31st

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD | 18+

Saturday, February 1st

McGuire’s Hotel, Mackay, QLD | 18+

Sunday, February 2nd

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD | 18+

Thursday, February 6th

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD | 18+

Friday, February 7th

Racecourse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD | 18+

Saturday, February 8th

SOPO, Gold Coast, QLD | 18+

Sunday, February 9th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW | 18+

Thursday, February 13th

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW | 18+

Friday, February 14th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW | 18+

Saturday, February 15th

Panthers, Penrith, NSW | 18+

Sunday, February 16th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why, NSW | 18+

Thursday, February 20th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW | 18+

Friday, February 21st

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC | 18+

Saturday, February 22nd

Village Green, Ferntree Gully, VIC | 18+

Sunday, February 23rd

Pier Hotel, Frankston, VIC | 18+

Thursday, February 27th

Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, WA | 18+

Friday, February 28th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA | 18+

Saturday, March 1st

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA | 18+

Sunday, March 2nd

Loop, Joondalup, WA | 18+

Thursday, March 6th

Theatre Royale, Castlemaine, VIC | 18+

Friday, March 7th

The Setts, Mildura, VIC | 18+

Saturday, March 8th

Beer & BBQ Fest, Mt Gambier, SA | 18+

Sunday, March 9th

Bridgeway Hotel, Pooraka, SA | 18+

Friday, March 14th

Discovery, Darwin, NT | 18+