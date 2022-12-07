After a turbulent couple of years, Hands Like Houses have confidently returned with new single ‘Hurricane’.

‘Hurricane’ celebrates the thrills and spills of live music and being on the road, something the Canberra rockers were unable to appreciate for far too long due to the pandemic.

“For a long time, our band was defined by our time on the road, and so we wanted this song to still what we love about the live experience,” they say.

“Its power, its emotion and its energy – meant to kick you in the chest then give your heart a squeeze. In the same breath, we wanted to pay homage to shoe definitive years we spent chasing that experience, and the albums born out of them. We chose this song because it felt like a nod to that past, while also casting a cautious eye to the future, whatever it may bring.”

The single comes at an ideal time, with Hands Like Houses about to embark on a short Australian tour this month. Beginning at Melbourne’s Max Watt’s this Friday, December 9th, they’ll then visit Brisbane and Sydney next weekend (see dates below). Only the Brisbane show at The Zoo is currently sold out.

After the tour, the band are expected to release more music in the new year. They last released an album all the way back in 2018, with Anon reaching number four of the ARIA Albums Chart that year. It was Hands Like Houses’ second consecutive top 10 album in their home country, following 2016’s well-received Dissonants.

Hands Like Houses’ ‘Hurricane’ is out now.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Hands Like Houses 2022 Australian Tour

Tickets available via handslikehouses.net

Friday, December 9th

Max Watt’s, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 16th (SOLD OUT)

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, December 17th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW