Hands Like Houses have lost their lead singer.

Trenton Woodley, who co-founded the alternative rock band in 2008, announced his departure from the lineup on social media today.

“It breaks my heart to say it, but my time with Hands Like Houses has come to an unexpected end,” he wrote. “I’m still sorting through some very mixed emotions, but ultimately I’ve accepted that there’s a future for HLH that I’m not a part of, and wish the band success in however they choose to pursue it.”

Woodley provided additional context about his departure, citing “differences of perspective” in the creative process and operation of the band.

“I always believed those differences made us more deliberate, more patient, and more confident when things ultimately came together… But even healthy friction is still friction,” he explained.

Woodley continued by accepting a portion of responsibility “for some of our dysfunctions,” but claimed that he’d been “unexpectedly singled out by the rest of the band as the necessary change to move forward.”

The singer revealed that he recently became a father, adding that “it’d be dishonest to suggest it had no impact whatsoever on my ability to commit the kind of time and energy the band seemed to expect of me win reaching this decision.”

Fans shouldn’t expect to see the original Hands Like Houses lineup play some farewell shows for Woodley – according to his social media statement, he’s been denied this moment.

“It feels unfair… not to express my sadness at the sadness at the suddenness and totality of this change,” he wrote.

Last year, a legal dispute between Hands Like Houses and UNFD was resolved after “serious allegations” were levelled at a band member the previous year, leading to the indie label ending its relationship with the band.

Woodley mentioned this in today’s statement, emphasising that “I am not the subject of the unfounded allegations referred to in our statement made in July last year.”

“Acknowledging this is only to prevent speculation, and is not intended to suggest or imply any misconduct by any member of HLH, past or present,” he continued. “I continue to stand by both that statement and the process by which it came about.”

Woodley ended his statement on a positive note: “To anyone that has supported us and our music to date, thank you for making everything not just possible, but a defining element of who I am. I will forever be grateful for the experiences I’ve had over the last 14 years.”

It’s unclear at this time how Hands Like Houses will proceed without Woodley. You can view the musician’s full statement below.