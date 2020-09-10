I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that the first thing I did when I woke up this morning was scour YouTube for the first trailer of Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of Frank Herbert cult classic, Dune.

If you haven’t yet witnessed it in its glory, stop wasting your time listening to me waffle on. Scroll down, Chromecast that shit to the biggest screen in your house and prepare to have your breath taken away.

If you have watched — and weren’t too preoccupied soaking up Timothée Chalamet’s otherworldly beauty— you probably noticed that the trailer was set to a sweeping reimagined version of Pink Floyd’s 1973 The Dark Side of the Moon cut ‘Eclipse’.

The song was reworked by none other than the reigning king of soundtracks, Hans Zimmer. Zimmer’s version offers a darker, more sinister take on the Dark Side closer. It’s stark, haunting and spacey — with emptiness jolted by frenetic drum fills.

The inclusion of the Floyd track may very well be a nod to Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed attempt at adapting the novel back in mid-70s. A project so unsuccessful it was subject to the 2013 documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune.

Jodorowsky intended to soundtrack his adaption with the psych-rock powers of Pink Floyd and Magma.

Zimmer previously revealed that he was “driving everybody crazy” working on the Dune soundtrack.

“Right now I’m in the middle of making these sounds. I just have these ideas, and it’s like this every day. I’m doing all these experiments, and I have no idea if any of them will ever really end up in the movie,” he revealed.

“But we are so dedicated, trying to do something different, to do solid and honorable work, and do justice to the book… And some of them will probably be complete and utter disasters. But I’m having a go. Absolutely full on.

“I’m being obnoxious and telling people I need more time. The usual… I’m driving everybody crazy on Dune because I’m so full of ideas. And it’s Denis, you know? He lets me be part of this world. It’s totally and utterly inspiring, and it’s great people I get to work with – scrap the word “work,” it’s great people I get to play with.”

Check out the official trailer for Dune: