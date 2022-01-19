Happy Mondays legend Bez has revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The percussionist and dancer confirmed the news to The Daily Star. He found out just one day after debuting on the U.K. reality competition Dancing on Ice.

“I’ve had a positive test,” he revealed. “I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

This actually isn’t the first time Bez has battled the virus. He caught COVID last year and even landed in hospital as a result. “I really seriously thought I was going to die,” he said about the ordeal.

The positive test means that he’ll isolate for five days, meaning he’ll miss this Sunday’s Dancing on Ice. He hopes to be back for the show on Sunday, January 30th. Still, a second bout of COVID shouldn’t prove a challenge for a man who rather famously enjoyed himself in the Madchester days.

Bez – real name Mark Berry – has been a bit of a legend in the U.K. for several decades now. He joined Happy Mondays at the height of Madchester, famously starring in the video for their groovy 1990 hit ‘Step On’. As a de facto member of the band, he became well-known for his zany dancing style and use of maracas.

Dancing on Ice isn’t the first reality series Bez has appeared on. He proved to be one of the most popular winners of Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, which he only entered to pay off his outstanding tax bills. He even stood as a candidate in the 2015 U.K. General Election, although he only received 1.6% of the total votes.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Step On’ by Happy Mondays: