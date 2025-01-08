The Hard-Ons are keeping their 2024 momentum alive with a brand-new video for “Ride To The Station”, a single from their latest album, I Like You A Lot Getting Older.

The video, created by Sydney-based studio Kapow Pictures, was directed by longtime fan Mark Gravas, who said, “I’ve been a fan of the band for almost 40 years. We’ve made several videos together in the past and were thrilled to create this one for their 40th anniversary.”

Gravas drew inspiration from the cult zombie flick Train to Busan and his own memorable (if less chaotic) public transport experiences. The video was animated using Quill, a VR-focused software.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Hard-Ons are gearing up for two Sydney shows: February 8 at Selinas with the Hoodoo Gurus and February 14 at Mary’s Underground with New Zealand rockers The D4.

The big news? A May/June US tour with Jerry A of Portland punk legends Poison Idea on guest vocals. They’ll join Napalm Death and the Melvins for a powerhouse run through the Midwest and Western states. This isn’t the first Hard-Ons and Jerry A collab—they first toured together in the late ’80s and teamed up on “The Blade” for the Hard-Ons’ Too Far Gone album in 1993, a track recently revived on Jerry’s solo record From The Fire Into The Water. Fans can also look forward to a full album with Jerry on vocals, slated for release later in 2025.

2024 has been a banner year for the Hard-Ons, who celebrated their 40th anniversary with extensive European and Australian tours. Their feature-length documentary, The Most Australian Band Ever, directed by Jonathan J. Sequeira, snagged the ‘Best Documentary’ award at the 2024 International LA Punk Film Festival and earned international acclaim.

I Like You A Lot Getting Older is the third album from the band’s current lineup—Blackie, Murray, Ray, and Tim—and follows their ARIA Top 5 hit I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken (2021) and 2023’s Top 30-charting Ripper ’23.