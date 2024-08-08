Hard-Ons have ramped up preparation for their big 40th anniversary tour with the premiere of a new music video.
At the end of July, the influential Sydney punk outfit announced a special 40th anniversary tour, which will take them to Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and many more towns and cities this October and November (see full dates below).
Tickets are on sale now here.
Arriving alongside their tour announcement was a new Hard-Ons single, “Buzz Buzz Buzz”, which Peter Black hailed as his “best collaboration so far” with co-writer Tim Rogers.
“When Tim said, ‘I wanna get a little left of centre with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised),” Black added.
And a music video for “Buzz Buzz Buzz” has now been released, which you can watch now below.
The clip is directed by Jonathan J. Sequeira, who also helms the forthcoming Hard-Ons documentary, titled The Most Australian Band Ever. The film will premiere at this year’s SXSW Sydney.
Directed by J. Sequeira for production companies Living Eyes and Play Vintage, the doc offers in-depth insight into the band’s long career, with plenty of live footage and interviews included. It also features lots of guest appearances by the likes of the Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner.
Hard-Ons’ “Buzz Buzz Buzz” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.
Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour
Ticket information available here
Friday, October 18th
Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, October 24th
Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW
Friday, October 25th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, October 26th
Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, October 27th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, October 31st
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Friday, November 1st
The Tote, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, November 2nd
Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC
Sunday, November 3rd
Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC
Monday, November 4th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Thursday, November 7th
Amplifier, Perth, WA
Friday, November 8th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Saturday, November 9th
Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA