Hard-Ons have ramped up preparation for their big 40th anniversary tour with the premiere of a new music video.

At the end of July, the influential Sydney punk outfit announced a special 40th anniversary tour, which will take them to Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and many more towns and cities this October and November (see full dates below).

Tickets are on sale now here.

Arriving alongside their tour announcement was a new Hard-Ons single, “Buzz Buzz Buzz”, which Peter Black hailed as his “best collaboration so far” with co-writer Tim Rogers.

“When Tim said, ‘I wanna get a little left of centre with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised),” Black added.

And a music video for “Buzz Buzz Buzz” has now been released, which you can watch now below.

The clip is directed by Jonathan J. Sequeira, who also helms the forthcoming Hard-Ons documentary, titled The Most Australian Band Ever. The film will premiere at this year’s SXSW Sydney.

Directed by J. Sequeira for production companies Living Eyes and Play Vintage, the doc offers in-depth insight into the band’s long career, with plenty of live footage and interviews included. It also features lots of guest appearances by the likes of the Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner.

Hard-Ons’ “Buzz Buzz Buzz” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 18th

Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 24th

Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW

Friday, October 25th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, October 26th

Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 27th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, October 31st

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, November 1st

The Tote, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 2nd

Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, November 3rd

Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Monday, November 4th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, November 7th

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Friday, November 8th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Saturday, November 9th

Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA