Hard-Ons are gearing up for their 40th anniversary tour with a new album announcement.

The influential Sydney punk outfit will drop I Like You a Lot Getting Older on Friday, October 4th.

This new album, their third, follows 2021’s ARIA top 5 debuting I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and last year’s Ripper ’23.

The album will be available on black vinyl, CD, and digital formats, plus several limited-edition colored vinyl versions.

The release will precede their special 40th-anniversary tour, hitting Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and more cities this October and November (full dates below).

The band will also premiere their feature-length documentary, The Most Australian Band Ever.

There’s also a new Hard-Ons single, “Buzz Buzz Buzz,” which Peter Black hailed as his “best collaboration so far” with co-writer Tim Rogers.

“When Tim said, ‘I wanna get a little left of centre with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised),” Black added.

And a music video for “Buzz Buzz Buzz” has now been released, which you can watch now below.

Hard-Ons’ “Buzz Buzz Buzz” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. Pre-save/pre-order I Like You a Lot Getting Older here.

Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 18th

Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 24th

Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW

Friday, October 25th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, October 26th

Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 27th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, October 31st

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, November 1st

The Tote, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 2nd

Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, November 3rd

Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Monday, November 4th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, November 7th

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Friday, November 8th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Saturday, November 9th

Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA