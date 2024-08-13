Hard-Ons are gearing up for their 40th anniversary tour with a new album announcement.
The influential Sydney punk outfit will drop I Like You a Lot Getting Older on Friday, October 4th.
This new album, their third, follows 2021’s ARIA top 5 debuting I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and last year’s Ripper ’23.
The album will be available on black vinyl, CD, and digital formats, plus several limited-edition colored vinyl versions.
The release will precede their special 40th-anniversary tour, hitting Brisbane, Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong, Perth, and more cities this October and November (full dates below).
Tickets are on sale now here.
The band will also premiere their feature-length documentary, The Most Australian Band Ever.
There’s also a new Hard-Ons single, “Buzz Buzz Buzz,” which Peter Black hailed as his “best collaboration so far” with co-writer Tim Rogers.
“When Tim said, ‘I wanna get a little left of centre with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised),” Black added.
And a music video for “Buzz Buzz Buzz” has now been released, which you can watch now below.
Hard-Ons’ “Buzz Buzz Buzz” is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. Pre-save/pre-order I Like You a Lot Getting Older here.
Hard-Ons 40th Anniversary Australian Tour
Ticket information available here
Friday, October 18th
Soapbox, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, October 24th
Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet, NSW
Friday, October 25th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, October 26th
Paddo RSL, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, October 27th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, October 31st
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Friday, November 1st
The Tote, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, November 2nd
Singing Bird Studios, Frankston, VIC
Sunday, November 3rd
Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC
Monday, November 4th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Thursday, November 7th
Amplifier, Perth, WA
Friday, November 8th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Saturday, November 9th
Froth & Fury, Adelaide, SA