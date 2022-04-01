Harry Styles has shared ‘As It Was’, the first single from his much-anticipated new album Harry’s House.

It’s the singer’s first new song since Fine Line was released in 2019. ‘As It Was’ is one of the 12 tracks that will feature on Harry’s House, set for release on May 20th.

The single is accompanied by an official music video: directed by Tanu Muino, the clip begins with Styles wearing a gorgeous red coat and black scarf combination, standing out amidst a sea of grey-suited people. Later, wearing a glittering red jumpsuit, he and a blue-suited woman dance forlornly on a swivelling platform.

The synth pop track has a lightly melancholic touch, recalling the pensive sounds of Passion Pit. “Answer the phone / Harry, you’re no good alone / Why are you sitting home on the floor / What kind of pills are you on?” Styles ponders in the honest lyrics.

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favourite performer,” Tanu said about making the music video. “Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting.

Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire.”

After revealing the album title, fans noted the name appeared to be a reference to the Joni Mitchell song ‘Harry House/Centerpiece’, which featured on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. It reached the attention of the folk legend herself, with her official Twitter account tweeting an endorsement.

Check out ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles: