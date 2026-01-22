Harry Styles is set to make his long-awaited return to the global stage in 2026, announcing a seven-city residency that includes Melbourne and Sydney.

Promoted by Live Nation, ‘Together, Together’ will include 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney, from May through to December.

Highlights on this run include 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, his only shows in the United States, and a six night run at Wembley Stadium. Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026.

He is set to head Down Under at the end of the residency, with two shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 27th and November 28th, and two at Sydney’s Accord Stadium on December 12th and December 13th.

In Melbourne, he will be joined by Fousheé and Baby J, while Sydney will see Baby J and Skye Newman.

Tickets will go on sale at 2pm (AEDT) on January 30th, following Amex and artist presales – see here for more details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Styles’ tour announcement arrives just hours before the release of “Aperture”, the first single from his forthcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. On Wednesday, fans in select cities – including Sydney – had a chance to preview the record ahead of its arrival.

Produced by his longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will feature 12 new tracks. It is set for a March 6th release date, and available for pre-order now.

Styles left his fans with an emotional farewell in 2023 following the conclusion of the infamous ‘Love on Tour’. He composed a piano ballad to perform for them at the final show on the 169-date run, then reflected on the tour in a rare Instagram story.

“It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life. I feel so incredibly full and happy. It’s all because of you,” he wrote. “You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love.” For complete tour and ticket information, see here

HARRY STYLES ‘TOGETHER, TOGETHER’ AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, November 27th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

with Fousheê and Baby J

Saturday, November 28th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

with Fousheê and Baby J

Saturday, December 12th

Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

with Skye Newman and Baby J

Sunday, December 13th

Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

with Skye Newman and Baby J