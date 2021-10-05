Harry Styles has finally, um, put to bed the mystery behind what ‘Watermelon Sugar’ truly is about.

That song became a worldwide hit upon its release in 2019. It was the star’s first number one single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, also winning Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammys and Song of the Year at that year’s Brit Awards.

Ever since its release, speculation has been rife about its true meaning. The song was clearly about some sort of sexual encounter, using the fruit symbolically. “Tastes like strawberries / On a summer evenin’ / And it sounds just like a song / I want more berries / And that summer feelin'”; nobody enjoys fruit that much, Harry.

Now we finally have the confirmation the world craved. In a YouTube video posted from his Friday night concert in Nashville, Tennessee, Styles discussed the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ lyrics, although not without having his fun first.

“It doesn’t really matter what it’s about,” he first teased the crowd before then confiding what it was really about. “It’s about…the sweetness of life. It’s also about the female orgasm but that’s totally different, it’s not really relevant.” Um, I think that’s pretty bloody relevant.

The crowd reacted as wildly as you’d expect to that divulging of information, screaming throughout the arena. They also happily sung every word of the song back to Styles.

Try listening to ‘Watermelon Sugar’ the same after discovering its true meaning. I know I won’t. It just means that Styles – much like Timothée Chalamet and his trusty peach – will forever be synonymous with a piece of fruit, the mouth-watering watermelon.

All that’s left to say is: Olivia Wilde, you’re one lucky lady.

