Certified legend Harry Styles has earned himself some more brownie points by helping a fan come out to her mum at his Wisconsin concert this week.

While performing his ‘Love on Tour’ show on Wednesday, Styles noticed fan McKinley McConnell’s sign, which read “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.”

As seen in footage of the moment shared on TikTok, Styles asked McConnell what she would like to tell her mother, before adding: “I can tell her if you’d like.”

“Okay, there’s a lot of people!” McConnell can be heard saying, to which Styles responded: “There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?”

“Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?” he asked again, before getting the all-clear from McConnell.

From there, he walked to the other side of the stage so that he could address McConnell’s mum in Section 201.

“Lisa, she’s gay!” he yelled, to which McConnell’s mum covered her face in her hands before blowing kisses to her daughter down below.

“Now, I don’t want to ruin the moment, but wouldn’t it be nice if you were a little bit closer together,” Styles quipped.

McConnell went on to tell NBC News that she and her mum had flown from California for the concert, which was why they were seated away from each other.

“I literally got her the ticket so last minute… I was lucky to get a ticket for the general admission pit for myself. I know my mom, and she wouldn’t have been up for the pit,” she said.

She continued on to reveal that her mum told her after the concert that she had “always had a flair for dramatics.”

“I’m really beyond blessed that both my parents are so supportive…and I think they probably always suspected, even though you try to act like they don’t. She just kept saying she loves me and is proud of me,” she said.

Taking to Twitter, McConnell said that the moment will be with her “forever.”

“Thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side [sic] you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you,” she wrote.

Check out TikTok footage of Harry Styles helping his fan come out at his concert: