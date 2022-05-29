Harry Styles has pledged $1 million to a gun safety group in the US following last week’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The pop star will donate the money to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which is the education, research, and litigation arm of of Everytown for Gun Safety, America’s largest gun violence prevention organisation.

The singer, who just released Harry’s House, announced on Friday that he will partner with Live Nation to donate at least $1 million in proceeds from his Love on Tour 2022 North American dates to the non-profit.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles posted on his Instagram account. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

“End gun violence,” Styles captioned the post, which also included the message, “Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.”

All 42 dates to Styles’ tour are already sold out, and the musician sold an estimated 720,000 tickets in 2021, according to Rolling Stone.

Hits Daily Double reported the new album itself is expected to once again hit No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart for the third straight time, and Styles is projected to earn between 450,000 and 500,000 equivalent album units.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Previous release Fine Line hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with 478,000 equivalent album unit sales during its first week. That album featured his first Hot 100 No. 1 single ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ and ‘As It Was,’ off Harry’s House, ended up being his second.

Styles’ announcement on Twitter has been flooded with comments from fans about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“OK i love harry but he clearly knows about the war in ukraine and all we god [sic] was a flag during sott? thank you but with such a platform you could’ve done so much more,” one fan responded.

ok i love harry but he clearly knows about the war in ukraine and all we god was a flag during sott? thank you but with such a platform you could’ve done so much more — lidia 🌻 (@lllvlkv) May 27, 2022

“So 15 Americans is enough to talk about it, but tens of thousands of Ukrainians are not. got it,” tweeted another.

so 15 Americans is enough to talk about it, but tens of thousands of Ukrainians are not. got it. — dars 🇺🇦🌥 treat putin with knife #SaveAzovstal (@trulymadlyhalo) May 27, 2022

More fans came to Styles’ defence, with one adding,” If it helps at all, he’s talked about it in several interviews, & the Ukrainian team from his music video revealed he donated. & I know its symbolic, but he hasn’t done a show since without Ukrainian flag. Money, & keeping it in peoples minds is more effective than tweets.”