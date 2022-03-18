Harry Styles started making a name for himself in the beauty industry in November 2021, and his selection of products has only been growing since then.

The Pleasing range started with four nail polishes, and now a physical store has made its way to the London streets.

On March 15, London’s Shroom Bloom Pleasing Pop-Up store opened its doors on 81 Redchurch Street in Shoreditch and is expected to stay open until March 20. There are also pop up stores in Los Angeles and New York, so fans from the United States still have something to look forward to.

The LA store is at 529 La Cienega Boulevard, and the NY store is at 345 Broome Street.

The opening times for all three stores will be the same: March 15-17 from 4pm-8pm, March 18 2pm-8pm, March 19 11am-7pm, and March 20 12pm-4pm.

The pop-up stores are set to be immersive experiences inspired by spring.

The stores are set to stock the second drop of Pleasing merch — four new nail varnishes, an overnight serum, and a hand and nail balm — and all sorts of apparel from Harry Styles.

Styles had gotten Mick Fleetwood to model his new collection earlier this month. As the face of the launch, Fleetwood rocked multiple nail colours while wearing beautifully whimsical outfits with cute prints and soft colours.

The interior of the stores definitely has a relaxing spring time vibe, with gorgeous oranges and yellows to brighten up the day.

According to someone who is working at one of the stores, Harry Styles even picked the songs for the in-store playlists himself.

Fans have already been taking their photos outside of the stores and they are loving it.

Here’s hoping there will soon be a Pleasing pop-up store down under. Maybe around September, in order to keep up with the spring theme?

