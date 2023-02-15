Harvey Sutherland is going through some changes on his new single.

Titled, you guessed it, ‘Changes’, the gleaming track is hooky as all hell, furrowing its way into one’s mind instantly. The repetitious house sound is mesmerising, with Sutherland revelling in the simplicity of the polished production.

‘Changes’ also finds the Melbourne producer utilising a rather unexpected mode of sampling. “When my daughter was born, I would rock her to sleep singing little mantras and made-up songs,” he explains.

“There was one idea that stood out – “going through some changes” – so I went to the studio and started building a track around it. When I finished the tune, I realised I had accidentally re-recorded the hook to ‘Changes’ by Sandy Rivera, an amazing 2002 house record I used to listen to when I was a teenager, but I hadn’t thought about in 20 years. Somehow it had buried its way into my subconscious, and re-emerged as a lullaby.”

As Sutherland says, it was a wonderful way for him to reconnect with classic UK club music. “I’ve been making heaps of choppy soulful garage beats recently, and Changes feels like a nice introduction to this body of work.”

‘Changes’ represents calmer waters after Sutherland’s excellent but chaotic 2022 album Boy. The record earned the producer two nominations at the 2022 ARIA Awards – Best Electronic/Dance Release and the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award. Boy was also nominated for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

Following a successful run at Laneway in Australia, Sutherland will head to New Zealand next month for Flamingo Pier Waiheke. Taking place on Waiheke Island, just outside of Auckland, the beloved three-day dance party will take place on the weekend of March 3rd-5th, after it was rescheduled due to the region’s recent flooding.

Harvey Sutherland’s ‘Changes’ is out now via Virgin Music Australia.

