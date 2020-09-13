Hatebreed have revealed the release date for their upcoming eighth studio album Weight Of The False Self’.

Following up their 2016 record The Concrete Confessional, their latest tunes were originally set to drop on May 29th but faced delays amid the COVID pandemic. However, Hatebreed have now confirmed we can now expect the album on November 27th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Speaking about what we can expect from the new album, frontman Jamey Jasta said: “When writing lyrics and riffs, I try to be in the moment, getting a mental picture of my current reality in order to convey what I want to say.”

He continued, “Sometimes, I think my reality consists of two irreducible elements, expressed by the age-old interior battle of the dualistic self. The angel on one shoulder stands firm, providing reason, wisdom, and compassion while the devil dances angrily on the other, ranting with passion, spite, and dark desire.”

“I often wonder if a truly centred mind is attainable, an effortless and non-dualistic state of equilibrium. Until then, I’ll just listen to both sides of my personality and hope I make the right choice. At the end of the day, the listener will choose to hear what they want, but when I am writing, I imagine the voice of the angel to be a lil’ louder.”

The 12-track LP was recorded with producer and collaborator Chris “Zeuss” Harris.

It comes following Jamey debuting his latest protect – making and selling pasta called ‘Jasta Pasta’.

The first type of Jasta Pasta is called ‘Perseverance Penne’, listed as a “traditional classic Italian semolina pasta”, and is now available for pre-order for $8 USD.

The product’s website describes the pasta being made from “simple ingredients, the slow process and the wholesome experience. Gourmet pasta goodness you will love!”

“In a food product as simple as pasta, using excellent flour is critical. Jasta Pasta flour is sourced from North Dakota, where some of the highest-quality Durum Semolina wheat is grown.

“The other ingredients we use are sourced locally, with an emphasis on small-batch productions. With respect to the artisan way, Jasta Pasta does not use mass ingredients for any of our gourmet pasta products.”

