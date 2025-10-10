Hayley Williams and David Byrne have joined forces for “Open the Door”, a new track to feature on Netflix’s upcoming animation, The Twits.

The song will feature on the official soundtrack when the adaptation of the famous Roald Dahl book arrives on October 17th.

Per Rolling Stone, the collaboration emerged through an unlikely connection with filmmaker Phil Johnston, who directed, wrote, and produced The Twits. Johnston initially approached Byrne about contributing music to the project, receiving demo recordings that featured a century-old banjolele as the primary instrument. This unconventional approach immediately captured Johnston’s attention and sparked a creative partnership that would eventually include the Paramore singer.

Check out “Open the Door” below.

The partnership between Williams and Byrne wasn’t entirely unexpected, given their mutual admiration that has manifested in live performances. Paramore incorporated Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House” into their touring setlist, whilst Byrne has been performing Paramore’s “Hard Times” during his Who Is the Sky? tour. This cross-pollination of material demonstrated their artistic compatibility before they entered the studio together.

The track comes after Byrne recently announced that he’ll be bringing his current world tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, with stops confirmed in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Meanwhile, Williams most recently made headlines after revealing that famous US star Morgan Wallen was the target of her pointed lyric about a “racist country singer” on a track from her latest album.

The Paramore singer made the revelation during a recent interview with The New York Times podcast, where she was directly asked about the identity behind the line “I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar” from her song “Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party”.