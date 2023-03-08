Back in 2018, Ocean Alley released Chiaroscuro, one of the best Australian albums of that year.

After reaching number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart, commercial and critical acclaim followed, from J Awards nominations to multiple inclusions on triple j’s Hottest 100.

The band then toured Chiaroscuro across Australia and New Zealand, performing their biggest headline shows to date in the two countries. They then toured North America for the first time, and started cementing their standing as festival favourites at the likes of Splendour in the Grass. The release of Chiaroscuro sparked an important period for Ocean Alley, in other words.

To celebrate the album’s landmark fifth anniversary, the psych-rock band have released a special vinyl repress, as well as a time capsule march reprint.

The exclusive releases comes in two vinyl variants, both limited to just 1,000 copies. There’s the Pink & Purple Marble with bonus slipmat, which is available today, with Transparent Orange following on April 22nd for Australian Record Store Day. Both variants include a special postcard insert and inscription on the packaging and vinyl.

It’s set to be another busy year of touring for Ocean Alley, with appearances at all stops on the Groovin the Moo tour on the way, as well as an appearance at Darwin’s beloved BASSINTHEGRASS in May. The band will then embark on a huge tour of North America throughout August and September (more information here).

In other Ocean Alley news, the band released a music video for their single ‘West Coast’ last month. Directed by Jamieson Kerr, the trippy clip saw the band’s members battle through a crime-riddled city akin to somewhere in Grand Theft Auto. And they went all out for the music video, filming intense FOV shots and comical NPC mannerisms.

Ocean Alley’s Chiaroscuro Pink & Purple Marble is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.