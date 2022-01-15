In an unlikely pairing, Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have joined forced to release a song together, titled ‘Chai Tea with Heidi’.

The song sample’s Rod Stewart’s 1983 classic, ‘Baby Jane’, and features Klum singing the chorus and Snoop Dogg rapping throughout.

“I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home,” the supermodel told the UK’s The Sun newspaper. “I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio. I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun… and Snoop helped deliver just that.”

Explaining how the collaboration came about, Klum said she contacted the rapper directly.

“I fly back to America and then I’m like, ‘OK, let’s get this started,'” she says. “I called him up and I’m like, ‘Hey Snoop, it’s Heidi.’ He’s like, ‘What you got?’ And I explained this whole thing to him. And then he was like, ‘Well, let’s make it happen. Come to Inglewood.'”

The model said that she spent a few weeks preparing, before heading over to Snoop Dogg’s to start making music together.

"Ding dong, here I am, 'Hi Snoop.' He's like, 'Come on in. OK, what you got?' And I was like, 'Well, I got this, you want to hear it?' And he's like, 'Let's hear it.' [After listening to it, he said], 'Oh, it's an EDM [electronic dance music] track,'" she explains.

“He was right there with me. He was bumping his head. He was like, ‘Oh my God. I feel like I have a melody already. OK. Get the vocal booth ready,'” she says of the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper.

Fans have been speculating that Klum and Snoop Dogg were collaborating ever since the model posted a photo of herself and the rapper in a recording studio. The photo was captioned “HAPPY BIRTHDAY

To the one ….the only… @snoopdogg excited for what’s to come.”

The song is produced by Wedding Cake and was released yesterday. It will be used as the title track for Klum’s new series, ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’.

Check out ‘Chai Tea with Heidi’ by Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg: