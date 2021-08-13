Meeting the love of your life is a transformative experience. This life-changing feeling —and all of the changes that come with it —is what Australian indie-pop singer-songwriter Hein Cooper explores on his EP Turbulent Heart which is released today via Nettwerk Records.

Recording the EP with producer Jarryd Shuker in Montreal, where Cooper also met his wife, the multi-instrumentalist has reached a place where he’s ready to share every aspect of his being with another person. By doing that, he’s able to be more purposeful and intentional in his everyday life. By being true to someone else, he can be more faithful to himself.

Hein Cooper gave us insight into each track on his Turbulent Heart EP and explained how it all came to be.

Turbulent Heart

This was one of the last songs to be added to the record. I was on a plane from somewhere to somewhere at some point and freaked out over some turbulence and thought ‘turbulent heart’ was a good name for a song. I had it there in my iPhone notes for a while before I knew where to go with it. It’s basically a celebration of getting through struggles together and helping each other out when you’re feeling down.

In this case I’m talking about all the help my partner has given me (especially during the production of the album when I was going through some difficulties and shifts in my life). I was also reading Huckleberry Finn at the time hence the lyrics in verse 1! Also an honourable mention to the Queen of Soul ‘Aretha Franklin’, who both my partner and I adore and listened too a lot together at the time I was writing this song.

Pretend

This song reminds me of the colour purple, it’s got references to aliens and is all about escaping this world. I picture two lovers getting abducted by a spaceship and heading on a journey through their craziest dreams. It’s meant to be an out of world experience to who knows where.

Glory

I’m a passionate person and especially about music. Trying to ‘make it as an artist’ has been a long road for me and it’s been an intense experience. This song is a release of that mix of elation and frustration along the way.

Some days I feel truly disappointed with myself and others I feel thrilled and overtime I’ve worked out that it’s not so much about the results of my work as it is about whether I personally feel like I did the best I could. I think this is the main message, that it doesn’t matter what others praise or judge you for but rather how you feel about your own effort.

Lo-lite

This song was recorded on the same night I went to an escape room in Montreal, we were handcuffed and locked in a prison cell and had an hour to escape! I think that really fused with the vibe of it. It’s an invitation to a spooky night, full of love, ghosts, and surprises. It’s full of your deepest desires, a release from the light, into the darkness, just for a night!

At the time I wrote this I was reading the book Steppenwolf and that really had an influence also, It’s about this guy who meets someone who reignites his lust for life, inviting him into a series of parties/dances in Germany in the early 1900s where he slowly loses his touch on reality.

The Distance

I was on tour supporting Lukas Graham when I wrote this one, in a green room in Barcelona. It had been a while since I’d seen my partner and I missed her a lot. This song was a message to her, from afar. I was holding onto memories and also hoping for the future to be re-united again.

As a musician I’ve experienced a lot of time apart from my tribe and it can be really hard and also the only way of getting through knowing you will see them again.

Everyday

Everyday is a very simple and direct love song which I found intimidating at first. Usually in the past I’ve hid behind being poetic and cryptic in order to stay ‘cool’ but as I’ve grown older I’ve found that if you have something to say then there is no better way than to be clear about it… this is an ode to that.

It was also nice to create something stylistically that I was first inspired to make as a teenager right at the start of my musical journey. Folk is at my roots and will always come most naturally to me.

Only

I can remember this one coming out as a very folky intimate vibe and then we got into the studio and it turned into something quite upbeat and rocky. It’s about making a vow to stay with someone no matter what happens, and making the sacrifices in order to do so. Life is intense and things change and get hard and counting on someone through all of that is priceless and something very important to me.

The One

This is all about standing for freedom and love. It’s about being different and unique and paving a way to live authentically in a world that is becoming increasingly more linear and homogenised. It’s about feeling more than thinking less and fighting for goodness and moral compass over convenience and loss of freedom.

All for Nothing

This one is about letting go of a toxic relationship. I wrote this a while ago in 2017 when I was coming towards the end of something and it was cutting deep. It really helped me deal with it.

Wonder

This one is very dear to me. It’s a look into my life over the last five-10 years and how my perspective has changed on relationships. I used to think that nothing could or would last and a happy relationship was a bit of a pointless lie. Then at the right moment and with the right person I knew it was just not true. I hope this one can help others to believe it and look for it themselves.

Sandstorm

I had just watched The English Patient when I wrote this one. In the film there’s an intense moment where a sandstorm comes over in the desert and things get real. It follows the story of two lovers and it’s absolutely beautiful and tragic at the same time.

I took the story in a new direction and made the sandstorm theme about endless thoughts plaguing the mind and releasing them. It’s a deep song kind of similar to ‘The Alchemist’ and his search for meaning.

Our Time

This is one of the last additions to the record. I wrote the chords and melody in 2017 in Paris with some friends but had no idea where to go with it until earlier this year. I was hearing a lot of music on the radio saying things like: ‘You can’t hurt me’, ‘I’m already numb’ and the usual self destructive words of a culture that’s clearly suffering and given up on itself in a way.

I felt inspired to write a response saying something like ‘get yourselves together and rise up to the challenge’ of finding meaning and happiness in today’s world.

All Your Love

I wrote this one on tour through Europe, I can remember driving from one city in Germany to another and I was slightly hungover and tired. It was six hours or so of chatting with my tour manager and thinking about life.

I wrote it all up in a note on my phone and let it out as naturally and unorganised as possible. I then put the lyrics to music later back in Montreal and it turned into a real slow burner about life and finding meaning in this crazy world.

Higher

This song is a celebration of partnership through hard times. No matter what comes at us we’ll stick together.