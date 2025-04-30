The lineup for the inaugural HELLBOUND event – Australia’s first ever heavy metal cruise – is here… and it’s big.

Byron Bay heavyweights Parkway Drive have been confirmed as the headliners for the lineup this week, alongside other massive names including Polaris, Northlane, The Butterfly Effect, Make Them Suffer, In Hearts Wake and Belle Haven.

The inaugural HELLBOUND cruise, hosted on the Carnival Splendor, will depart Sydney on Thursday October 22nd 2026 and arrive back on Sunday October 25th.

Parkway Drive are no strangers to performing on the open seas, having headlined the Shiprocked cruise in the US earlier this year.

Check out the full lineup below.

HELLBOUND is a new joint venture between local promoters, Destroy All Lines, and festival cruise company, Choose Your Cruise.

The ship will host over 2,500 passengers, as well as “14 decks of non-stop madness, 24 lounges & bars, 7 hot tubs, mini golf, water slides and so much more.”

“I have been in discussion with Choose Your Cruise for years discussing a way to launch a Metal Cruise in Australia and I’m absolutely thrilled we have managed to pull this off,” DAL head promoter Chris O’Brien said.

“At Destroy All Lines we are always pushing the boundary with the experiences we offer the fans and HELLBOUND is going to be one for the ages! [Choose Your Cruise CEO Marius Els], Mick and his team are experts in their field and we couldn’t be in safer hands having them produce this incredible festival on the open seas for our fans.”

Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale from 10am AEST on Monday, May 12th, before general public tickets are available from 10am AEST on Thursday, May 15th. Click here for more details.

HELLBOUND 2026 LINEUP

Thursday October 22nd – Sunday October 25th 2026

Departs and arrives from Sydney

Parkway Drive

Polaris

Northlane

The Butterfly Effect

Make Them Suffer

In Hearts Wake

Belle Haven

Bloom

CHEZ

Diamond Construct

Future Static

Ocean Sleeper

Reliqa

The Beautiful Monument

The Gloom In The Corner

To The Grave

Windwaker

+ Taking Back Saturday DJs

Stage Host: MANOV