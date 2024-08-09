Taken from their forthcoming EP, Sydney dance duo Hellcat Speedracer have released new single “Daybreak”, a collaboration with close friends (in every sense of the phrase) DZ Deathrays.

The band are currently in the middle of their “Daybreak” single tour, where they’ve been performing the hot hit on the road prior to its release since last weekend, with the tour being extended to include Hellcat Speedracer’s upcoming slots at Yours & Owls and BIGSOUND.

“Daybreak” was an organic collaboration: both Hellcat Speedracer and DZ Deathrays are Sydney locals, and they hoped that one day they’d see their friendship marked on a collaborative song together, with “Daybreak” finally marking the occasion.

Hellcat Speedracer share: “With its angry chant, we are pleading for the party to never end, and we want all our friends along for the ride. We want this song to be an infectious war cry that rekindles the fire beneath the party, that sets alight to the dance floor. ‘Daybreak’ demonstrates a no person left behind energy. With the cross blending of genres, we want this to highlight that a Hellcat Speedracer party is for everyone.”

“I’m so keen to have this track see the light of day,” Shane from DZ Deathrays adds. “It’s hard-out, electronic punk, a very fun song to make and we actually went through quite a few versions until we landed on the right vibe for the song. I feel like it’s hectic in the best way possible and looking forward to seeing if the boys do an extended mix!”

Hellcat Speedracer’s “Daybreak” (ft. DZ Deathrays) is out now.

Hellcat Speedracer “Daybreak” Single Tour

Ticket information available here

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Friday, August 23rd

Espy Basement, Melbourne, VIC



Saturday, August 24th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC



Tuesday, September 3rd

BIGSOUND, Brisbane, QLD



Wednesday, September 4th

BIGSOUND, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, September 5th

BIGSOUND, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 7th

The Broken Hill Pub, Broken Hill, NSW

Saturday, September 14th

Birdy Bar, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Saturday, October 5th

Springfest, Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday, October 12th

Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, October 19th

Big Pineapple Festival, Woombye, QLD