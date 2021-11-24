You’ve probably already watched the stunning trailer for the new Beatles documentary, Get Back, and now it’s time for its official release.

Peter Jackson’s series is very in-depth: the three episodes run for two to three hours each, featuring almost eight hours of material, incredibly cut down from over 55 hours of footage.

The footage was lovingly restored from the band’s 1969 recording sessions for their final studio album, Let It Be. The doc then culminates in their famous last public performance atop the Apple Corps headquarters rooftop in London, with the full concert shown.

Rather than a comprehensive retrospective of The Beatles‘ entire career, Jackson’s film instead focuses on a pivotal late moment of the band’s time together. And very importantly, Get Back was created with the blessing of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison.

It sounds like it’s going to be quite the landmark music documentary. Paul McCartney recently revealed that Get Back changed his own perception of the band’s split. Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, said that watching it was a “life changing” experience for him, and one which renewed his love for his father. “Get Back may change the way you think about the demise of the Beatles,” The Ringer‘s review said.

Well now the time is almost here for fans to make their own minds up. The Beatles: Get Back will debut on Disney+ on Thursday, November 25th, with the second and third episodes landing on Friday, November 26th, and Saturday, November 27th, respectively. If you don’t already have an account and want to watch Jackson’s doc, you can sign up for Disney+ here.

