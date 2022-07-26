Calling the BTS ARMY – Airbnb is giving some lucky fans the chance to live like the K-pop icons for one night only.

As per People, two BTS fans will be allowed to stay for one night at the grand mansion where the group filmed season two of their reality show, BTS In the SOOP.

Nestled in PyeongChang, South Korea, the incredible property offers “rolling hilltop vistas”, according to the press release.

The mansion is truly sprawling, featuring a huge deck area for chilling, a large pool for swimming, and a basketball court for hooping. There’s lots of gym equipment that the group often used on the reality show, if the winners fancy keeping trim during their stay.

Of course there’s a music room, which features amazing views of the mountains and pool below. And as this is South Korea, there’s also a karaoke room and sound system where the winners can belt out their favourite BTS hits into the early hours of the morning.

Much of the furniture and amenities remain from filming of the reality show, while specially-catered meals will be provided from the spacious kitchen, including BTS’ favourite charcoal-grilled korean beef.

Season two of BTS In the SOOP debuted in 2021 and followed the group as they spent four days at the Airbnb mansion in the mountains. It offered fans a look at the other side of the band members’ fame, showing them taking a well-earned break from their relentless schedules and enjoying each other’s company.

If you’re interested in securing the stay, you can request to book the once-in-a-lifetime experience on Airbnb on Tuesday, August 2nd at 2pm AEST/Monday, August 1st a 10pm ET.

The stay will only set you back $7 (plus taxes and fees) in homage to BTS’ seven famous members – RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimi, V, and Jungkook. You’ll have to act fast though, because this experience is going to be very popular.

For more on this topic, follow the Asia Pop Observer.