It’s almost time for Ausmusic T-shirt Day again with the annual event that celebrates the best of Australian music taking place this Friday, November 19th.

It’s the day when we’re all encouraged to wear our favourite Aussie music t-shirt while raising money for those in music doing it tough at the same time.

And it’s not just music fans that are getting involved – the great and the good of the music world are also supporting their fellow Aussie artists. A record number of musicians are on board as ambassadors for this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, including the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Peking Duk, The Amity Affliction, Jessica Mauboy and many more.

Acclaimed hip hop star Urthboy will be sporting a Khi’leb tee this Friday. Who’s that? “He’s a 19-year-old artist from Brisbane who is one of the best rappers in the country – you just haven’t heard of him yet,” Urthboy says.

Part of the exciting new wave of Aussie hip hop, Khi’leb is set for big things in the next few years. His first single, ‘2020’, immediately caught attention, which was followed by the King Twiist collaboration ‘Anthem’. Mixing classic commercial US hip hop with a distinct Aussie style, Khi’leb has all the skills at his disposal to become a star.

Urthboy has also been enjoying some of the other stars of the new wave of Aussie hip hop too. While he’s looking forward to checking out Barkaa’s upcoming EP – “it’s not out yet but it’ll be my favourite” – he says “it’s really hard to go past Genesis Owusu, Youngn Lipz, and B Wise though” for his favourite Aussie release this year.

As for Urthboy himself, the MC and producer has a ton of exciting stuff planned heading into 2022 so stay tuned for more to come.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In the spirit of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, and to save you from burning a hole in your pocket, we’re giving one reader the chance to win a $1,000 gift card to splurge at THE PEOPLE VS.

THE PEOPLE Vs. is inspired by the streets and those that occupy them, and deeply entrenched in music and art. They create vintage-inspired pieces designed to be thrashed. Their Men’s and Women’s ranges feature jackets, boardshorts, dresses, bags, and much more – they’ve even got a sweet selection of genuine vintage band merch.

The Ausmusic T-shirt Day national campaign, led by Support Act, serves the dual purpose of supporting Aussie musos and raising much-needed funds for music workers affected by the pandemic.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Support Act has contributed $22.8 million by way of 10,000 crisis relief grants to live music and performing arts professionals in need, and provided mental health and wellbeing support to thousands more.

Sign up for Ausmusic T-shirt Day or donate right now here.

Check out ‘Voices’ by Khi’leb: