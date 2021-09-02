Myles and Layne Ulrich, the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, have shared the first taste of their original music after forming their own band, Taipei Houston.

The brothers announced the new music project via Instagram a couple of weeks ago, and just shared a snippet of their new song ‘Respecter’:

For now, it looks like the duo is remaining just that, with Myles on drums and younger brother Layne on bass. Both have been studying music at a tertiary level: Myles at the Berklee College of Music, Layne at New York University.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the pair performing together. Back in April 2020, Lars shared a clip to his own Instagram featuring the boys’ rendition of The Beatles classic ‘Eleanor Rigby’, filmed after Lars decided, “nobody wants a f***ing drum solo,” after a fireside chat with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

“Psyched to have my two oldest sons @MylesUlrich and @LayneUlrichMusic step up yesterday and deliver two supercool jams for my Fireside Chat with my friend Marc. Here is the boys crazy cool “Eleanor Rigby” jam,” the post read.

Lars told Rolling Stone at the time: “Obviously, there’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud.'”

Lars admitted his own tastes were far narrower than his sons’ when he was the same age. “When I was their age, my tastes were literally just half an inch wide,” he said.

“When I was 19, it was New Wave or British Heavy Metal. That was it. But between the two of them, it covers so much ground. Both of them are huge Radiohead fans; they listen to a lot of Arctic Monkeys, they definitely listen to a lot of more like noise rock, White Stripes and Jack White, and a lot of punkier stuff.”

As far as Taipei Houston goes, there’s no problems so far. Their debut live show is schedule for Thursday, September 9th in Long Beach California – watch this space.

Check out the cover of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ by Myles and Layne Ulrich below: