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Here our favourite moments from the ARIA Hall of Fame, where six Australian music icons were inducted on Thursday night.

Held at Carriageworks and hosted by Myf Warhurst, the Hall of Fame ceremony honoured the late Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, Spiderbait, The Living End, and Vika & Linda, marking the first time the ARIA Hall of Fame has been celebrated through a standalone event and broadcast nationally on the ABC on June 13th from 9:15pm.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was on hand to honour the inductees, lending the evening a sense of national occasion.

“What your celebrating is a big, national jukebox that says so much about who we are,” he said in a pre-recorded video. “And tonight’s inductees are a core part of that… Your induction is confirmation of what we already knew in our hearts. You are all absolutely legends. So congratulations, and on behalf of all music lovers in Australia, thank you for what you’ve given us.”

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also made a special appearance, taking to the stage to induct Jenny Morris in a warm and heartfelt tribute.

“Jenny arrived in Australia with a remarkable voice and an unmistakable presence, and what followed was a career that helped shape the sound of Australian music itself,” she said. “Multiple platinum albums, ARIA awards, chart-topping singles, decades of sold-out performances, the admiration of peers, and the enduring loyalty of audiences.

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“Jenny’s influence can be heard in countless Australian and New Zealand artists who followed in her footsteps. Her generosity, her advocacy for musicians, and her commitment to the music community have left a mark far beyond the records she has sold,” Ardern continued. “The Hall of Fame exists to recognise those rare individuals whose contribution changes an industry forever. Jenny Morris has done exactly that.”

Music legend Jimmy Barnes paid tribute to The Living End with a sweet, cheeky video message. “Chris, Scott, and Andy pushed the boundaries of rock and roll every time they hit the stage,” he said.

“They’re never satisfied with good enough – for The Living End, it’s all in or it’s nothing at all. It’s put up or shut up. That’s what I need to see and need to hear from the bands that I love, and The Living End stand at the very top of my list of the best bands in the world. I hope they never shut up.

“I hope they keep playing great music for many years to come… They’re not stepping quietly into the Hall of Fame, by the way, let me say they’re kicking the fucking door down, and they’re barging straight through it.

“Long live rock and roll. Long live The Living End.”

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Australian musician G-Flip also appeared via video to shout out Spiderbait ahead of their induction, sharing how drummer and vocalist Kram inspired them greatly. “Watching Rage, seeing Kram singing lead behind the drum kit. I think it clicked in my head, you know, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that was a thing’. Now, every time I’m on stage I’m singing behind that kit too.”

There were a few memorable off-script moments too, including Kram’s acknowledgement of his fellow inductees: “To Chris, Scott, Andy, Linda, Vika, Cate, Jenny, and Gurrumul, you guys are fucking awesome!”

And we couldn’t talk about the night’s highlights without mentioning the performances.

The evening opened with a moving tribute to the late Gurrumul, whose family performed selections from Djarimirri, continuing the storytelling traditions that defined his music and cultural legacy. The Living End followed with classics including “Prisoner of Society”, before Kate Ceberano took to the stage performing “Brave” with her daughter Gyspy Lee.

Vika & Linda showcased the vocal chemistry that has defined their career with renditions of “Never Let Me Go”, “When Will You Fall For Me”, and “Where Do You Come From”, while a special medley performed by Dan Sultan, Mia Wray, and Kate Miller-Heidke celebrated the work of Jenny Morris, with You I Know”, “Break in the Weather”, and “She’s Gotta Be Loved”.

Spiderbait brought the audience to its feet, closing the night with “Calypso”, “Black Betty”, and “Buy Me a Pony”.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ