Carl Lentz, a senior pastor at the New York branch of Hillsong Church has had his employment terminated over “leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

In an email sent to church members, Senior Pastor and Hillsong Founder Brian Houston announced that Lentz had been relieved of his duties.

“I am very sad to inform you that Hillsong Church has terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Mr Houston’s email read. “I know this will come as a shock to you, but please know that this action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.”

Houston continued to thank Carl and his wife Laura Lentz — who is also a pastor at the campus — for their service at Hillsong over the past 20 years. Houston did not provide details into the church’s decision to sack Lentz, claiming it “would not be appropriate.”

Carl Lentz took to Instagram yesterday to acknowledge that he had been “unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life.”

“This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote. “I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura, and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

Carl Lentz is somewhat a celebrity in the evangelical scene. Lentz famously acted as a spirit-guide for musician Justin Bieber, who revealed to GQ in a 2015 profile that he moved in with Lentz and his family in 2014.

