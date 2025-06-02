Hilltop Hoods are set to headline One Street One Day, a brand-new street-style festival kicking off its national rollout in Townsville on Saturday, July 26th.

It marks the Adelaide trio’s return to North Queensland just days before they jet off to Europe for a run of summer shows.

The all-Australian lineup also features DMA’S, Meg Mac, In Hearts Wake, COTERIE, Brad Cox, Mia Wray, as well as local artists from the region.

“There are so many reasons to want to come back to Townsville, but mostly the crowds,” said Hilltop Hoods MC Pressure. “I think the great weather and beautiful country makes them a happily inebriated and fun bunch to play in front of. Townsville likes our brand of party!”

The festival announcement follows the reveal of Hilltop Hoods’ long-awaited ninth studio album, Fall From the Light, which arrives August 1st via Island Records Australia/UMA. The record will include collaborations with Six60, Nyassa, and former Port Adelaide AFL player Marlon Motlop on lead single “The Gift”. It’s their first album since 2019’s The Great Expanse, and one they say is their most meticulously crafted to date.

“The lineup is straight fire,” Pressure added, although he was reluctant to choose just one act he was most keen to catch live. “I got picked last in school PE once, so I’m saying all of them.”

He also acknowledged the festival’s wider cultural value, especially after the loss of Groovin the Moo, which – after more than a decade – left a major hole in Townsville’s music calendar after its final local edition in 2019. “(It’s) hard to describe just how important it is for the bands and punters that these huge music festivals continue to happen,” Pressure said. “Groovin left a music culture void that this is filling, super pumped we get to be a part of it.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Presented by TEG Live and supported by both the Australian and Queensland Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, One Street One Day aims to celebrate homegrown talent while reinvigorating live music in regional communities.

“Council couldn’t be more proud to be supporting this brand new festival,” said Acting Townsville Mayor Ann-Maree Greaney. “Hosting One Street One Day in the heart of Townsville is a real boon for our city.”

With the potential to draw up to 10,000 fans, the event is expected to deliver a major boost to the local economy—and the city’s cultural identity. “Townsville has a long history of championing the arts – our residents certainly know how to throw their support behind musicians from far and wide, as well as our burgeoning local talent,” Cr Greaney added.

TEG’s Head of Global Touring, Tim McGregor, said the goal of One Street One Day is to bring “the best of Australian music” to the country’s outer regions. “We’re thrilled to be rolling out these exciting new music events… and seeing locals get the opportunity to experience [them] in their very own township,” he said.

More events are expected to be announced for other regions over the coming months.

Tickets are on sale now via onestreetoneday.com.au.

One Street One Day

Saturday, July 26th

Rooney Street, Townsville

Lineup

Hilltop Hoods

DMA’s

Meg Mac

In Hearts Wake

Coterie

Brad Cox

Mia Wray

+ Local acts TBA