Ho99o9 are gearing up for their Australian tour with The Dillinger Escape Plan, which starts this weekend.

Ahead of the run, the duo, theOGM and Yeti Bones, sat down with Tone Deaf to talk about the upcoming shows, favourite memories in the country, and their new album on the way.



Your last visit to Australia was in 2023. What do you remember about that tour?

theOGM: I remember it being a long flight from LA. I remember the jet lag., I remember being tired. Everything else is a blur.

Yeti Bones: A flight that seemed like it circled the earth twice, some good Ramen spots and not getting a chance to see a single Koala.

What have been the biggest and best moments for Ho99o9 since that trip?

theOGM: Working on the new album.

Yeti Bones: The process of this new album which comes out September 9th. It’s been a journey of musical and personal growth to transition our emotions into this next record. Since then, that’s been the goal… make sure this album reflects us in the best way possible.

You’ve toured with some massive names in the past – Korn, Alice in Chains and of course, will be with Dillinger on this Australian tour. Any stand outs?

theOGM: GOD.

Yeti Bones: Touring with Slipknot and Cypress Hill is on the top of the list. Two legendary acts from two different genres, coming together and making a killer successful tour happen. Honoured to be a part of that with our sound expanding in both genres. Real good group of guys in both camps. Respect.

What does it mean for the group when names like Travis Barker, Corey Taylor and The Prodigy want to work with you? What did you learn from them?

theOGM: Protect your energy.

Yeti Bones: Protect your peace.

What can you tell us about the new album, Tomorrow We Escape?

theOGM: Raw beauty. It feels like an eclipse. More melody. Something I feel confident playing for my three-year-old and my momma who goes to church every Saturday morning.

Yeti Bones: Injection of pure emotion. Rollercoaster of feelings, thoughts, actions and soul. Some can say our first album is political. This album is personal. Beauty and the beast, Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the ying and the yang. This album is straight from the heart.

Anything in particular you’d like to do/see/accomplish on this tour?

theOGM: Get good sleep, eat good food and find out where they keeping them buff kangaroos – need to see that shit in real time!

Yeti Bones: Trying to hold a koala like it’s a new born baby, Google the same ramen spot I went to the last trip, hop in the pit at our show and have everyone give me a hug at the same time, and last but not least, turn every venue upside down.

The Dillinger Escape Plan & Ho99o9’s 2025 Australian Tour

Sunday, August 10th

Metropolis, Perth, WA

Tuesday, August 12th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, August 13th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 14th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 16th

The Enmore, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, August 17th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD