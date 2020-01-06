South Coast locals Hockey Dad have partnered with Yours & Owls, Farmer & The Owl and Rad Management, today announcing a special one-off show in the ‘Gong on January 24th to raise money for those affected by the devastating bushfires currently sweeping the nation.

The duo, who hail from the town of Windang, have themselves felt the brunt of the impact caused, noting that the blazes have, quite literally, “hit real close to home for us.”

The band on social media lamented how the fires have been “affecting our closest friends and family, not to mention countless more lives.

“We have decided to throw a massive show in our hometown bowlo, aiming to raise as much money as possible, in the hopes of getting everyone back on their feet and restoring our flora & fauna.”

Check out the band’s latest single below!

The lineup for the show is a best of the NSW south coast rock scene, with Tumbleweed, Shining Bird, TOTTY, Maddy Jane and Dune Rats in DJ form coming along for the ride, with Hockey Dad themselves headlining.

In addition to the bands, there will be a raffle and some limited edition merch, with all proceeds from the gig going to NSW RFS, NSW National Parks and Red Cross Disaster Relief.

The fires this year have had a major effect on music events, with both the Lorne Leg of the Falls Festival and Lost Paradise being cancelled.

Organisers of the UNIFY Festival, held in fire effected Gippsland, have indicated that they will still be going ahead, but are monitoring the situation closely.

Check out all the details for the benefit gig below and grab a ticket before they sell out.

FIRE FUNDRAISER feat. Hockey Dad, Dune Rats (DJ’s), Tumbleweed + more!

Friday, 24th January, Club Windang

TICKETS

Line-up

Hockey Dad

Tumbleweed

Shining Bird

Totty

Maddy Jane

Dune Rats DJs