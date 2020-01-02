With just one week to go until the 2020 edition of UNIFY Gathering kicks off, organisers have stepped in to assuage fears of a fire-related cancellation prior to kick-off.

For weeks now, Australians have watched on in horror as parts of the country have burnt due to the deadly bushfire season.

With lives lost and homes razed, festivals have also found themselves erring on the side of caution, with the remainder of the Lorne leg of Falls Festival being cancelled due to extreme weather warnings and fire risks.

Undoubtedly a disappointment for many fans and artists, a number of acts banded together to help raise some much-needed funds for the CFA during this difficult time.

Of course, with the prospect of cancellations and fire dangers in Victoria, some music fans have found themselves worrying about the annual UNIFY Gathering, which is set to kick off in Gippsland next week.

Taking to the UNFD Social Club Facebook group over the last few days, fans have been raising the topic of the festival being cancelled due to fire risk, worrying that UNIFY could end up following in the footsteps of the Falls Festival.

UNIFIED Music Group’s Dan Nascimento was quick to join in on the conversation, explaining that the festival are monitoring the situation closely and will give updates as necessary.

“The festival team is working very closely with council, agencies and emergency services daily to ensure the delivery of the safest possible event,” Nascimento explained.

“Any updates will be conveyed to everyone, but as of right now and looking ahead, the festival site and surrounding areas are not impacted by the fires and adverse weather conditions seen elsewhere in Victoria.”

While it obviously remains to be seen whether or not the festival will be impacted by extreme weather conditions, both fans, artists, and organisers are undoubtedly hoping the event will go off without a hitch when it kicks off on January 9th.

Check out ‘Hereafter’ by Architects:

Unify Gathering 2020

Architects

The Ghost Inside

Northlane

Polaris

Silverstein

Tonight Alive & Friends

Make Them Suffer

Stray From The Path

Dear Seattle

Void Of Vision

Antagonist AD

Knocked Loose

Tired Lion

Kublai Khan TX

The Beautiful Monument

Eat Your Heart Out

Between You And Me

The Brave

Diamond Construct

Columbus

Tapestry

Sleep Talk

Weighbridge

Something Something Explosion

Windwaker

Honest Crooks

The Gloom In The Corner

Bad/Love

Terra

Thursday, January 9th – Sunday, January 12th

Tarwin Meadows, Gippsland, VIC

Tickets: UNIFY Gathering