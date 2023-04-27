The lineup for South Australian festival Spin Off 2023 has been revealed.

Spin Off will hit Adelaide Showgrounds on Friday, July 21st with a lineup packed with local and international talent.

Leading the way are local lads Hilltop Hoods, who really need no introduction. The Aussie hip hop pioneers have won 10 ARIA Awards and six number one albums over an illustrious career. Award-winning electronic group PNAU are also on the bill, ready to bring their anthemic dancefloor hits to Adelaide.

Aussie festival favourites like Hockey Dad and Sly Withers will definitely get the energy going, while New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE will also perform at the festival.

From further afield, beloved Swedish star Tove Lo and Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus will make the trip to Adelaide. You can check out the full lineup below, which also includes the likes of Thelma Plum and The Rions.

Tickets to Spin Off 2023 go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 2nd at 9am local time. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale here.

Some of the proceeds are also going to a good cause: Spin Off has teamed up with FEAT. Live who are spearheading a new climate action strategy to reduce the emissions of live entertainment. That means that $1 from every Spin Off 2023 ticket sold will go directly towards funding this action on climate.

Spin Off 2023

Presented by Five Four Entertainment, Secret Sounds & triple j

Tickets available via moshtix.com.au

Friday, July 21st

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide, SA

Lineup

Hilltop Hoods

PNAU

Tove Lo

BENEE

Iann Dior

Hockey Dad

Thelma Plum

Noah Cyrus

Sly Withers

The Rions

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.