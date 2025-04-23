After over a decade of heartfelt hooks and expansive sonic journeys, Holy Holy are calling time — for now. The much-loved Australian indie-rock duo have announced Sweet Bitter Sweet, a double EP that will serve as their final release before an indefinite hiatus.
Dropping Friday, May 9th, Sweet Bitter Sweet is a two-part farewell: five brand new tracks alongside seven reworked versions of fan favourites, handpicked from across their sprawling catalogue. The first taste, “Love You Still”, is out now — a tender, slow-burning anthem about the kind of love that lingers long after the last goodbye.
“Some loves just stay with you,” says frontman Timothy Carroll. “Even if you never see that person again, even if they’ve passed on, or if things have become difficult. Some loves remain perpetually.”
Holy Holy — Carroll and long-time creative partner Oscar Dawson — spent the past six months writing and recording between studios in the Mornington Peninsula and Byron Bay. What began as an acoustic retrospective soon blossomed into something more expansive.
“Initially, we had planned to record acoustic versions of some of our favourite songs from Holy Holy,” Carroll explains. “The lyrics and stories come through more when songs are stripped back. It’s always a test of the songwriting to see if it stands up without the clothing of production and effects.”
But creative chemistry sparked new material too — among them “We Think”, a soaring cut that nods to their Paint era, the sweeping epic “Island”, and the deeply personal title track “Sweet Bitter Sweet”. Carroll highlights the stunning “So Be It” as a standout moment — a song about the often unspoken discomfort of goodbyes.
“We often try to soften the moment by making plans to see each other again or promising to keep in touch,” he reflects. “But this song is about sitting with the feeling, letting it be – because the living of life is the saying goodbye.”
The reimagined section of the EP also includes orchestral renditions of three tracks from 2021’s Hello My Beautiful World, with cinematic string arrangements by Brisbane composer Toby Alexander and additional instrumentation from Dawson and layered vocals from Carroll.
To cap off this chapter, Holy Holy will take their music across the country one final time with their ‘A Grand Hiatus’ national tour. It’s a moment for fans to celebrate, reflect, and say goodbye — for now.
“We’ve always been at full speed – EPs, five albums, constant touring,” Carroll told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “Now it feels right to take a break and just live life, both as artists and people… It’s hard to imagine never playing these songs again. But stepping away feels right. It’s time to breathe and see what’s next.”
“Love You Still” is available now – listen/download and pre-save Sweet Bitter Sweet.
Holy Holy 2025 Australian Tour
For more information visit: www.holyholymusic.com/tour
Friday, May 9th
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Saturday, May 10th
Freo Social, Perth — Sold Out
Sunday, May 11th
Freo Social, Perth
Thursday, May 15th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Friday, May 16th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Saturday, May 17th
Forum, Melbourne — Sold Out
Sunday, May 18th
The Corner, Melbourne
Thursday, May 22nd
Anita’s Theatre (All Ages), Thirroul
Friday, May 23rd
Drifter’s Wharf, Central Coast
Saturday, May 24th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Sunday, May 25th
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle
Thursday, May 29th
Du Cane Brewery, Launceston
Friday, May 30th
Odeon Theatre (All Ages), Hobart
Saturday, May 31st
Forth Pub, Forth
Thursday, June 5th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Friday, June 6th
Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast
Saturday, June 7th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
