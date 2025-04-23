After over a decade of heartfelt hooks and expansive sonic journeys, Holy Holy are calling time — for now. The much-loved Australian indie-rock duo have announced Sweet Bitter Sweet, a double EP that will serve as their final release before an indefinite hiatus.

Dropping Friday, May 9th, Sweet Bitter Sweet is a two-part farewell: five brand new tracks alongside seven reworked versions of fan favourites, handpicked from across their sprawling catalogue. The first taste, “Love You Still”, is out now — a tender, slow-burning anthem about the kind of love that lingers long after the last goodbye.

“Some loves just stay with you,” says frontman Timothy Carroll. “Even if you never see that person again, even if they’ve passed on, or if things have become difficult. Some loves remain perpetually.”

Holy Holy — Carroll and long-time creative partner Oscar Dawson — spent the past six months writing and recording between studios in the Mornington Peninsula and Byron Bay. What began as an acoustic retrospective soon blossomed into something more expansive.

“Initially, we had planned to record acoustic versions of some of our favourite songs from Holy Holy,” Carroll explains. “The lyrics and stories come through more when songs are stripped back. It’s always a test of the songwriting to see if it stands up without the clothing of production and effects.”

But creative chemistry sparked new material too — among them “We Think”, a soaring cut that nods to their Paint era, the sweeping epic “Island”, and the deeply personal title track “Sweet Bitter Sweet”. Carroll highlights the stunning “So Be It” as a standout moment — a song about the often unspoken discomfort of goodbyes.

“We often try to soften the moment by making plans to see each other again or promising to keep in touch,” he reflects. “But this song is about sitting with the feeling, letting it be – because the living of life is the saying goodbye.”

The reimagined section of the EP also includes orchestral renditions of three tracks from 2021’s Hello My Beautiful World, with cinematic string arrangements by Brisbane composer Toby Alexander and additional instrumentation from Dawson and layered vocals from Carroll.

To cap off this chapter, Holy Holy will take their music across the country one final time with their ‘A Grand Hiatus’ national tour. It’s a moment for fans to celebrate, reflect, and say goodbye — for now.

“We’ve always been at full speed – EPs, five albums, constant touring,” Carroll told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “Now it feels right to take a break and just live life, both as artists and people… It’s hard to imagine never playing these songs again. But stepping away feels right. It’s time to breathe and see what’s next.”

“Love You Still” is available now – listen/download and pre-save Sweet Bitter Sweet.

Holy Holy 2025 Australian Tour

For more information visit: www.holyholymusic.com/tour

Friday, May 9th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, May 10th

Freo Social, Perth — Sold Out

Sunday, May 11th

Freo Social, Perth

Thursday, May 15th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Friday, May 16th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday, May 17th

Forum, Melbourne — Sold Out

Sunday, May 18th

The Corner, Melbourne

Thursday, May 22nd

Anita’s Theatre (All Ages), Thirroul

Friday, May 23rd

Drifter’s Wharf, Central Coast

Saturday, May 24th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, May 25th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle

Thursday, May 29th

Du Cane Brewery, Launceston

Friday, May 30th

Odeon Theatre (All Ages), Hobart

Saturday, May 31st

Forth Pub, Forth

Thursday, June 5th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Friday, June 6th

Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast

Saturday, June 7th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

