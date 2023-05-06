REVIEW: Holy Holy @ Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, May 5th, 2023

It feels like a sin thinking about how regularly Holy Holy is in my rotation but that I’d never seen them live… Till now. And now I regret it further- because I’ve missed so much. From start to finish, Holy Holy’s Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson played like they were discovering the ecstacy of live music for the first time.

What was obvious immediately was the impact that Holy Holy has had on the Australian music scene. The streets were swarmed with people young and old wearing Holy Holy bucket hats, t-shirts and singing the lyrics of ‘True Lovers’ to innocent passer-bys.

This untethered anticipation built and built as openers CLEWS and Kwame revved up the audience further. But there was no doubt who the crowd were there to see when the pair casually graced the stage and launched into their iconic hits.

CLEWS performed back-up vocals alongside them with a slick style that reminded me of the back-ups in live gigs of The Rolling Stones. Though for the most-part they stayed behind Dawson and Carroll, their pin-point accurate harmonies and belting range added exciting new layers to these already phenomenal songs.

And it wouldn’t be a band without the bass and drums. Although the musicians may not have been the headline names, they definitely still made their mark by both getting a number to show off their skill and charisma.

Following an action packed opening few songs, Carroll had a swig of red and they pushed on.

Dawson’s enthusiasm to be in home town was palpable as he gave a shout out to his parents who watched on from the balcony. As everyone looked up to see the proud parents, it seemed the crowd were just as stoked to see Mr and Mrs Dawson looking on.

The newly revamped Northcote Theatre felt like it was specifically designed for a band like Holy Holy. With a fantastic open space and bar down below, and seating upstairs – there was nobody that wasn’t catered for.

With each track, Holy Holy tried to up the ante. In return, the audience did the same. Soon enough, there were people on eachothers shoulders, phone torches illuminating the giant disco ball that hung above and a must-sing-every-word policy being enforced.

Though some audience members may have been slightly thrown by opening act Kwame, he felt right at home when he reappeared to play his feature ‘Messed Up’ which released earlier this year. Not only did he seamlessly integrate his personal (and arguably opposing) style with the band, but somehow managed to up the energy even further.

Fans were fortunate enough to hear a brand new single from Dawson and Carroll last night titled ‘Pretend to be.’ And although for obvious reasons I can’t share it – it’s bound to be another hit.

The encore for the evening felt like a love letter to Melbourne and the Northcote Theatre. The bells and whistles took a back seat for ‘Elevator’ before ending in epic fashion with ‘Teach Me About Dying.’

Dawson and Carroll wrapped up exactly the way they wanted: leaving the audience begging for more, and I have no doubt that many gig-goers went home and played their tracks into the early hours of the morning.

Though Holy Holy is undeniably a staple of every glass table conversation at 2am, these two are meant to be seen live. I for one, can’t wait till I get to see them again.

Holy Holy @ Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

5/5/23 Setlist

‘Stand Where I’m Standing’

‘History’

‘Believe Anything’

‘How You Been’

‘Frida’

‘Sentimental and Monday’

‘That Message’

‘Maybe You Know’

‘Faces’

‘Pretend To Be’

‘The Aftergone’

‘Messed Up’ feat. Kwame

Holy Holy – Messed Up Tour 2023

Remaining Dates

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, May 19th

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, May 20th

The River, Margaret River, WA

Sunday, May 21st

Kambri, Canberra, ACT

Friday, May 26th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 27th

