London-based soulful alt-pop duo HONNE are set to return to Australia in March 2025 for two shows.

The duo will perform at Sydney’s Roundhouse on Wednesday, March 19th, followed by Melbourne’s iconic Forum on Thursday, March 20th. Fans can purchase tickets starting from 10am local time on Thursday, December 19th via secretsounds.com.

For those eager to grab tickets early, a Secret Sounds pre-sale will run from 10am on Tuesday, December 17th until 9am on Thursday, December 19th.

HONNE, made up of Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher, will bring fresh tracks from their fourth studio album, OUCH, which was released in early September.

Described by Clutterbuck as their “most personal and delicate album we’ve created. It’s inward, outward, forward and backward looking and documents my wonderful and daunting journey into parenthood and how that has re-shaped me as a person.”

Since their humble beginnings recording in Bow, East London, HONNE have reached impressive heights. With over three billion streams and more than 210,000 tickets sold for their live shows, they have built a loyal global fanbase. Despite their success, the duo’s music continues to be anchored by their friendship, which they describe as the heart of their creative process.

Their 2021 album, Let’s Just Say the World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?, saw the pair collaborate with notable artists like Pink Sweats, Griff, Niki, and Khalid, further solidifying their reputation in the alt-pop scene.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Released under their own Smile More Recordings, OUCH marks a new era for HONNE. With its stripped-back production and emotional depth, the album stays true to the meaning behind their name, which translates to “true feelings” in Japanese.

HONNE 2025 Australia Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

General tickets on sale from Thursday, December 19th at 10 am (local time) via secretsounds.com

Secret Sounds pre-sale runs Tuesday, December 17th at 10am (local time) – Thursday, December 19th at 9am (local time)

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: secretsounds.com

Wednesday, March 19th

Roundhouse, Sydney

Thursday, March 20th

Forum, Melbourne