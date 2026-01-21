More legendary Australian rock bands have shared statements about late Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst.

It was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday (January 20th) that the Midnight Oil drummer had passed away after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

“After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain – ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness,'” the post read.

Powderfinger paid tribute to Hirst, writing, “We would like to express our sadness at the passing of Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst. He was a beautiful man and friendly face from an awe-inspiring band, and an explosive drumming machine to boot.

“His band, Midnight Oil, have always been a huge inspiration to us – their humility, energy, wisdom, bandsmanship, political stance and ability to rock – especially their powerhouse drummer, songwriter and back-up lead singer, Rob Hirst.”

ICEHOUSE also paid tribute: “Rob was always so full of enthusiasm, the joys of music and of life and had an inspiring energy – he will be deeply missed by so many people.”

Hoodoo Gurus, meanwhile, wrote, “Today the world has lost a great musician. Rob’s family and friends have lost even more: a great partner, father, and mate. We in the Gurus have been lucky to have known Rob for decades. Our previous drummer, Mark Kingsmill even went to the same school. Imagine that – two brilliant drummers, though one year apart in age.

“There is one person in the Hoodoo Gurus who had an even closer relationship with Rob than the rest of us, and that is Rick Grossman, our bassist. Rick met Rob in 1978 and they instantly bonded over music, immediately becoming firm friends. They have remained besties ever since, a friendship that not even death itself can diminish.”

Hoodoo Gurus’ statement included a short excerpt from a letter Rick wrote to Rob documenting their friendship, which brought the latter “to tears.”

“How does one put a lifetime in a few words?

“How does one put the love one has for another on a page?

“When I was a kid around 10 years old I used to fantasise about being in a different family and having brothers. I have a terrific sister and have had wonderful parents but I wanted a brother. And I have had one for 50 years,” the excerpt read.

The band’s statement concluded: “Rest in peace, Rob. You left this world a far better place than the way you found it. Your creativity, passion and joy has left its mark on all of us, and the strength of your spirit will be an inspiration forever.

“A life well lived.”

