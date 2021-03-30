Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

After seven years as a unit, K-pop group HOTSHOT have announced their official disbandment. Their last day was yesterday, March 30th.

While it’s never easy to say goodbye to an act, it’s something that fans must eventually make peace with. Now, we add another name to the roster by bidding farewell to HOTSHOT.

K-pop group HOTSHOT have announced their official disbandment after seven years as a unit. Their agency, STAR Crew Entertainment, announced the news in a short statement earlier today. According to the statement, March 30th was the group’s last day of activity.

“HOTSHOT, a group that debuted in 2014 and has been together for a long time, has decided to wrap up team activities as of March 30, 2021. HOTSHOT’s activities as a group officially come to an end, but we will provide abundant support for the members so that they can each display their abilities. We once again thank you for all of the support, and we genuinely apologize for bringing such sudden news to the fans who love HOTSHOT.” the statement said.

HOTSHOT debuted as a six-member unit in 2014, comprising of Junhyuk, Timoteo, Roh Tae Hyun, Ha Sung Woon, San, and Hojung. While the group enjoyed moderate success in their nascent years, their popularity rose when Ha Sung Woon and Roh Tae Hyun participated in the hit musical survival show Produce One Season 2.

Of the two, Ha Sung Woon finished 11th in the show and became part of the final lineup of Wanna One, a temporary K-pop group which also consisted of now-soloist Kang Daniel and NU’EST member Minhyun. After the show, Tae Hyun became part of JBJ, which disbanded after seven months.

Before Sung Woon and Tae Hyun, members Hojung and Timoteo had also appeared on the survival show The Unit. Following The Unit, Hojung became part of the temporary group UNB, which promoted for nine months before disbanding.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘I Hate You’ by HOTSHOT: