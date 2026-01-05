Florida’s A Day to Remember is heading on tour with California’s Papa Roach in 2026 – and here’s how it came to be.

In a recent interview, A Day to Remember frontman Jeremy McKinnon said the bands got together for a tour of the US a few years back, and “it was absolutely awesome”. So, to him, it just made sense to recreate that Down Under.

“It was one of the best tours we ever did in our whole career,” he said. “Just getting both of our different fan bases together, it was awesome. Everybody vibed with the other fan base, and I just feel like both groups probably grew a lot just from that alone.

“So, to be able to get together again with those guys in Australia, it’s our first time headlining in a long time there, we’re very excited, I think it’s gonna be awesome.”

Set to kick off on Saturday, April 4th at Perth’s RAC Arena, A Day to Remember and Papa Roach will journey through to Adelaide’s AEC Arena on Monday, April 6th, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, April 8th, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Friday, April 10th, and Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Sunday, April 12th, before wrapping in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, April 15th.

Since forming in the early 2000s, A Day to Remember have formidably shaped and expanded the musical landscape, with their signature blend of potent pop punk and heaving metalcore catapulting them from the underground into international headliner status; and an enduring, ever-growing global fanbase rapidly rising to match.

Each of their eight full-length albums rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie and/or Alternative Charts upon release, with acclaim including one Platinum album, two Gold albums, one Platinum single, and four Gold singles.

Having shared stages over the years with Yellowcard, Falling In Reverse, New Found Glory and Parkway Drive amongst countless others, A Day to Remember have spent 2025 extensively on the road, including headlining in the UK, Europe and North America, and performing at Knotfest Australia, Slam Dunk Festival, Rock am Ring, Hellfest, and Vans Warped Tour. 2026 is undeniably set to once again affirm the band’s stalwart live reputation.

Meanwhile, two-time Grammy nominated and Platinum selling rockers Papa Roach have perfected evolution and raw power over the course of 30 years. Hailing from Vacaville, California and forming back in the early 90s, they embody resilience in every sense of the word.

Teaming up with The Used in 2023 for a double-header Australian run, Papa Roach balanced fan-favourites with plenty of surprises for their Aussie fans. They’ve also played alongside the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Limp Bizkit, Eminem and more. Papa Roach are revered for their longevity, as a band who can adapt, survive and thrive, brandishing an underdog spirit with prime-time appeal.

The band have gone on to release 11 studio albums, including their most recent outing Ego Trip, unveiled in 2022 via their own label New Noize Records. A breakout hit taken from their 2000 album Infest, “Last Resort” paved the way for 26 career Top-10 hits, 12 career No. 1s and an ongoing global impact that most could only dream of.

A DAY TO REMEMBER AND PAPA ROACH ‘BIG ROCK TOUR’ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Saturday, April 4th

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Monday, April 6th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, April 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 12th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ