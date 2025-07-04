From art and dance to live music and family fun days, NAIDOC Week is more than just a celebration, it’s a powerful reminder of the strength, culture and legacy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This year marks 50 years of NAIDOC Week, running from July 6–13, with the 2025 theme “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy” spotlighting young First Nations leaders while honouring those who paved the way.
Across the country, cities are turning it up with events that champion Blak excellence: think art, music, storytelling and grassroots activism. If you can’t make it out, tune in to ABC or iView for the premiere of Australia’s first-ever First Nations variety show, That Blackfella Show, on Saturday, July 5th at 7:30pm.
We’ve rounded up some of the best ways to mark the week across each capital city:
Gadigal / Sydney
The Neighbour at the Gate Exhibition
A powerful group show at the National Art School unpacking immigration and colonial legacies through First Nations and Asian Australian artists. Opening weekend includes artist talks, weaving workshops, family activities and a headline show by BARKAA.
When: July 11th–13th (exhibition runs to Oct 18th)
Where: National Art School, Darlinghurst
NAIDOC in the City – Live Music + Markets
A free all-ages event featuring Becca Hatch, Jem Cassar-Daley, Mi-kaisha, MINTY and more. Markets and workshops from 2:30pm.
When: Thursday, July 10th, 2:30–10:30pm
Where: Sydney Town Hall
Solid Ground 10th Anniversary Exhibition
Students from local schools present visual art, weaving and poetry, mentored by artists including Nooky, Peta-Joy Williams and Akala Newman.
When: June 26th–July 13th
Where: Carriageworks, Eveleigh
BARKAA will perform at The Neighbour at the Gate Exhibition.
Meanjin / Brisbane
Queer NAIDOC
A Blak and queer celebration hosted by Miss Ellaneous, featuring Kaylah Truth, Nova Gina, Joshua Taliani, and DJ Cerulean.
When: Saturday July 5th, 6pm
Where: Brisbane Powerhouse
Murris on Meanjin
A First Nations party cruise with DJ Big Mike, Dizzy Doolan and more across multiple decks.
When: Friday July 11th, boarding from 7pm
Where: Botanic Gardens River Hub
Musgrave Park Family Fun Day
Australia’s largest NAIDOC Week event, with music, kids rides, cultural performances, food and community stalls.
When: Friday July 11th, 9am–5pm
Where: Musgrave Park, South Brisbane
Dizzy Doolan will perform at Murris on Meanjin.
Naarm / Melbourne
NAIDOC in the City – Fed Square
Electric Fields, Isaiah Firebrace, The Violet Summers and more light up the main stage, with over 20 Blak-owned market stalls and workshops for all ages.
When: Friday July 11th, 1–6pm
Where: Federation Square
Victorian NAIDOC Gala Ball
A celebration of culture and community featuring Blak entertainers, fashion and a three-course feast.
When: Sat, July 5th, 6pm
Where: CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park
NGV NAIDOC Day
Free workshops, storytime and family fun celebrating First Nations art. Kids go free to the Cats & Dogs exhibition.
When: Saturday, July 12th 10am—5pm
Where: NGV Australia
Electric Fields will perform at NAIDOC in the City — Fed Square.
Tarntanya / Adelaide
NAIDOC SA March
The city’s flagship NAIDOC event marches from Tarntanyangga (Victoria Square) to Parliament House.
When: Friday July 11th, 11am (meet from 10:30am)
Where: Victoria Square to Parliament House
NAIDOC Family Festival
Live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, and culture following the march.
When: Friday July 11th, 12–4pm
Where: Tarntanyangga (Victoria Square)
NAIDOC in the Mall
Community gathering in Rundle Mall with native food, live music, animals and art.
When: Tuesday, July 8th, 10:30am–1pm
Where: Gawler Place canopy, Rundle Mall
Boorloo / Perth
Bran Nue Dae Under the Stars
Ernie Dingo and Phil Walleystack reflect on the legacy of Bran Nue Dae in a free outdoor film and music night.
When: Thursday July 10th, 5:30–8:30pm
Where: Yagan Square Amphitheatre
The NAIDOC Exhibition
An exhibition of local Aboriginal artists with regular Artist in Residency events.
When: 10th July — 31st July
Where: Creative Edge Art Collective
Cultural Performances
Dance and song at major CBD sites with Wadumbah, Kwobidak Yok Kenning and Bindjareb Middars.
When: Tuesday July 8th, 10 — 10:30am and 12 — 12:30pm
Where: Nine The Esplanade, Brookfield Place, One The Esplanade
Garramilla / Darwin
Deadly Cup Carnival
Rugby League showcase of the Territory’s top Rugby League talent as the Indigenous All Stars take on the Territory All Stars in Men’s & Women’s matches across all age divisions.
When: Sunday July 6th, from 11am
Where: TRL Stadium, Marrara
NAIDOC Poetry Slam & DJ Set
Open mic poetry and vinyl set with DJ Spinaf-X, hosted by Melanie Mununggurr.
When: Thursday July 10th, 7:30pm
Where: Flora’s Temper, Nightcliff
Danila Dilba Health & Family Day
Jaymon Bob (Australian Idol) headlines a family event with stalls, dodgeball, waterplay, and health info.
When: Tuesday July 8th, 2–9pm
Where: Darwin Amphitheatre, George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens
nipaluna / Hobart
Libraries Tasmania NAIDOC Events
Displays of NAIDOC history, poster exhibitions, and ‘Living Cultures’ sessions by Palawa woman Kylie Dickson at Rosny, Glenorchy, Kingston and Hobart libraries.
When: All week
Where: Multiple locations
QVMAG Community Events
Includes unveiling of a community cloak, weaving workshops, and live art with Rod Gardner.
When: July 6th–13th
Where: Queen Victoria Museum (Inveresk) and Art Gallery (Royal Park)
City of Hobart Street Banner & Youth Program
Artist Emma Robertson’s new work flies across the city. She also mentors young Aboriginal artists for a YouthARC exhibition later this year.
When: Ongoing
Where: Across the city