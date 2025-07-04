From art and dance to live music and family fun days, NAIDOC Week is more than just a celebration, it’s a powerful reminder of the strength, culture and legacy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This year marks 50 years of NAIDOC Week, running from July 6–13, with the 2025 theme “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy” spotlighting young First Nations leaders while honouring those who paved the way.

Across the country, cities are turning it up with events that champion Blak excellence: think art, music, storytelling and grassroots activism. If you can’t make it out, tune in to ABC or iView for the premiere of Australia’s first-ever First Nations variety show, That Blackfella Show, on Saturday, July 5th at 7:30pm.

We’ve rounded up some of the best ways to mark the week across each capital city:

Gadigal / Sydney

The Neighbour at the Gate Exhibition

A powerful group show at the National Art School unpacking immigration and colonial legacies through First Nations and Asian Australian artists. Opening weekend includes artist talks, weaving workshops, family activities and a headline show by BARKAA.

When: July 11th–13th (exhibition runs to Oct 18th)

Where: National Art School, Darlinghurst

NAIDOC in the City – Live Music + Markets

A free all-ages event featuring Becca Hatch, Jem Cassar-Daley, Mi-kaisha, MINTY and more. Markets and workshops from 2:30pm.

When: Thursday, July 10th, 2:30–10:30pm

Where: Sydney Town Hall

Solid Ground 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Students from local schools present visual art, weaving and poetry, mentored by artists including Nooky, Peta-Joy Williams and Akala Newman.

When: June 26th–July 13th

Where: Carriageworks, Eveleigh

BARKAA will perform at The Neighbour at the Gate Exhibition.

Meanjin / Brisbane

Queer NAIDOC

A Blak and queer celebration hosted by Miss Ellaneous, featuring Kaylah Truth, Nova Gina, Joshua Taliani, and DJ Cerulean.

When: Saturday July 5th, 6pm

Where: Brisbane Powerhouse

Murris on Meanjin

A First Nations party cruise with DJ Big Mike, Dizzy Doolan and more across multiple decks.

When: Friday July 11th, boarding from 7pm

Where: Botanic Gardens River Hub

Musgrave Park Family Fun Day

Australia’s largest NAIDOC Week event, with music, kids rides, cultural performances, food and community stalls.

When: Friday July 11th, 9am–5pm

Where: Musgrave Park, South Brisbane

Dizzy Doolan will perform at Murris on Meanjin.

Naarm / Melbourne

NAIDOC in the City – Fed Square

Electric Fields, Isaiah Firebrace, The Violet Summers and more light up the main stage, with over 20 Blak-owned market stalls and workshops for all ages.

When: Friday July 11th, 1–6pm

Where: Federation Square

Victorian NAIDOC Gala Ball

A celebration of culture and community featuring Blak entertainers, fashion and a three-course feast.

When: Sat, July 5th, 6pm

Where: CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park

NGV NAIDOC Day

Free workshops, storytime and family fun celebrating First Nations art. Kids go free to the Cats & Dogs exhibition.

When: Saturday, July 12th 10am—5pm

Where: NGV Australia

Electric Fields will perform at NAIDOC in the City — Fed Square.

Tarntanya / Adelaide

NAIDOC SA March

The city’s flagship NAIDOC event marches from Tarntanyangga (Victoria Square) to Parliament House.

When: Friday July 11th, 11am (meet from 10:30am)

Where: Victoria Square to Parliament House

NAIDOC Family Festival

Live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, and culture following the march.

When: Friday July 11th, 12–4pm

Where: Tarntanyangga (Victoria Square)

NAIDOC in the Mall

Community gathering in Rundle Mall with native food, live music, animals and art.

When: Tuesday, July 8th, 10:30am–1pm

Where: Gawler Place canopy, Rundle Mall

Boorloo / Perth

Bran Nue Dae Under the Stars

Ernie Dingo and Phil Walleystack reflect on the legacy of Bran Nue Dae in a free outdoor film and music night.

When: Thursday July 10th, 5:30–8:30pm

Where: Yagan Square Amphitheatre

The NAIDOC Exhibition

An exhibition of local Aboriginal artists with regular Artist in Residency events.

When: 10th July — 31st July

Where: Creative Edge Art Collective

Cultural Performances

Dance and song at major CBD sites with Wadumbah, Kwobidak Yok Kenning and Bindjareb Middars.

When: Tuesday July 8th, 10 — 10:30am and 12 — 12:30pm

Where: Nine The Esplanade, Brookfield Place, One The Esplanade

Garramilla / Darwin

Deadly Cup Carnival

Rugby League showcase of the Territory’s top Rugby League talent as the Indigenous All Stars take on the Territory All Stars in Men’s & Women’s matches across all age divisions.

When: Sunday July 6th, from 11am

Where: TRL Stadium, Marrara

NAIDOC Poetry Slam & DJ Set

Open mic poetry and vinyl set with DJ Spinaf-X, hosted by Melanie Mununggurr.

When: Thursday July 10th, 7:30pm

Where: Flora’s Temper, Nightcliff

Danila Dilba Health & Family Day

Jaymon Bob (Australian Idol) headlines a family event with stalls, dodgeball, waterplay, and health info.

When: Tuesday July 8th, 2–9pm

Where: Darwin Amphitheatre, George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens

nipaluna / Hobart

Libraries Tasmania NAIDOC Events

Displays of NAIDOC history, poster exhibitions, and ‘Living Cultures’ sessions by Palawa woman Kylie Dickson at Rosny, Glenorchy, Kingston and Hobart libraries.

When: All week

Where: Multiple locations

QVMAG Community Events

Includes unveiling of a community cloak, weaving workshops, and live art with Rod Gardner.

When: July 6th–13th

Where: Queen Victoria Museum (Inveresk) and Art Gallery (Royal Park)

City of Hobart Street Banner & Youth Program

Artist Emma Robertson’s new work flies across the city. She also mentors young Aboriginal artists for a YouthARC exhibition later this year.

When: Ongoing

Where: Across the city