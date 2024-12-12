The Howlin’ Country Music Festival is adding more fuel to the fire with its second lineup announcement, and it’s clear this event is shaping up to be a must-attend moment for country fans.

Set for Saturday, February 15th at Newcastle Foreshore, the festival is set to be a stellar day of music, community, and laid-back vibes.

Joining the lineup are Kentucky’s S.G. Goodman, whose soulful voice and evocative lyrics have made her a standout in the Americana world, and Arkansas-based storyteller Willi Carlisle, who brings a raw, heartfelt energy to every performance. The second wave of announcements also highlights local talent, with Newcastle’s Finnian Johnston and Hudson Rose joining rising star Sara Berki.

The new additions round out an already impressive lineup led by Tyler Childers, whose live shows are the stuff of legend. Also on the bill are Brad Cox, Sons of the East, and Taylor Moss, ensuring a day packed with memorable performances.

Howlin’ Country is also introducing a second stage at the Foreshore’s iconic Frog Pond. During the day, the stage will feature intimate sets from some of the festival’s newest acts, before transforming into a lively after-dark space with Y.O.G.A. and Cheap Whiskey DJs keeping the energy high.

The festival is already making waves beyond Newcastle, with 65% of ticket holders travelling from outside the region. Alissa Jones, Executive Director of Creative & Community Services, said, “City of Newcastle is proud to support an event that showcases incredible live music while also drawing visitors and supporting local businesses. Foreshore Park is the perfect setting for a festival like this.”

With final release tickets moving quickly, there’s no better time to lock in your plans for a day of unforgettable music in a stunning beachside location. For tickets and more details, mosey on over to Howlin Country’s official website.